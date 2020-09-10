AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY MARKET NEW OPPORTUNITIES, SEGMENTATION DETAILS WITH FINANCIAL FACTS BY 2028 | PANASONIC CORPORATION, SAMSUNG SDI CO. LTD., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, LG CHEM POWER INC., EXIDE TECHNOLOGIES

The Global Automotive Battery Market is projected to reach USD 115.55 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The global automotive battery market is anticipated to witness a steady growth during the forecast period due to increasing end users’ preference for zero-emission hybrid and electric vehicles, owing to falling battery price, reducing crude oil reserves, and environmental effect of conventional automobiles. In accumulation to this, increase in the global battery production capacity has helped to achieve economies of scale in the automotive battery industry, which is another major driver for the growth of the market.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-4149?utm_source=ST&utm_medium=SSK

What is Automotive Battery?

Battery is device made of electrochemical cells that convert stored chemical energy to electrical energy and electrical energy to chemical energy. Automotive battery is a rechargeable electronic device that supplies electrical energy to automobiles. Traditionally, batteries are used for starting engines, powering cranking motors, interior circuits, external appliances and telematics in automobiles. These batteries are majorly employed in passenger vehicles, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles and among others

Some of the key Impact Factors:

o Increasing demand for automobiles

o Government initiatives for hybrid and electric vehicles

What This Study Provides:

o Global market and submarket forecast covering the period of 2016 to 2028, with accompanying analysis

o Regional market and submarket forecast covering the period of 2016 to 2028, with accompanying analysis

o National market and submarket forecast covering the period of 2016 to 2028, with accompanying analysis

o Extensive details and analysis of contracts, projects, and program

o Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

o Analysis of game-changing technological trends and how these will shape the industry

o Explanation or political, regulatory and technical factors to consider

o Barriers to entry analysis for markets around the world

o Profiles of leading companies operating within the sector with market share analysis

o SWOT analysis of the market, together with the opportunities available and the key threats faced

o Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

o Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

o Market conclusions & recommendations

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-4149?utm_source=ST&utm_medium=SSK

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, and high demand for the automotive battery. Some of the major factors driving the growth of the market in the region are – rising commercial vehicle sales driven by countries, like China, India, and ASEAN countries, like Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia; rise in electric vehicles sales in countries, like China (both cars and commercial vehicles (especially buses)) and India (commercial vehicles (especially buses)); and rise in sales of passenger cars, especially in ASEAN countries.

Key Market Players:

Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International PLC, Kokam Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, LG Chem Power Inc., Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd, A123 Systems, LLC, BYD Co., Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Company, EnerSys, Exide Technologies

Market Segmentation:

By Battery Type:

o Lead Acid

o Nickel Metal Hydride

o Lithium Ion

o Others

By Battery Technology:

o SLI

o AGM

o Deep Cycle

o Wet Cell

o Others

By Vehicle Type:

o Passenger

o Commercial

o Electric

o Others

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Battery Type

o By Battery Technology

o By Vehicle Type

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

o By Battery Type

o By Battery Technology

o By Vehicle Type

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Battery Type

o By Battery Technology

o By Vehicle Type

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Battery Type

o By Battery Technology

o By Vehicle Type

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Battery Type

o By Battery Technology

o By Vehicle Type

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Battery Type

o By Battery Technology

o By Vehicle Type

Reasons to buy this report:

o Market size estimation of the automotive battery market on a regional and global basis

o The unique research design for market size estimation and forecasts

o Profiling of the major companies operating in the market with key developments

o Broad scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the market

Customization:

We provide customization of the study to meet the specific requirements:

o By segment

o By sub-segment

o By Region/Country

Contact:

Quince Market Insights

Ajay D. (Knowledge Partner)

Office No- A109

Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: US +1 208 405 2835 UK +44 121 364 6144 APAC +91 706 672 4848

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com

ABOUT US:

QMI has the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services available on the web. We deliver reports from virtually all major publications and refresh our list regularly to provide you with immediate online access to the world’s most extensive and up-to-date archive of professional insights into global markets, companies, goods, and patterns.