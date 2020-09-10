ELASTOMERIC FOAM MARKET 2020 FUTURE TRENDS, DYNAMIC GROWTH & FORECAST TO 2028 | DURKEE, ARMACELL, HIRA INDUSTRIES, ZOTEFOAMS, AEROFLEX USA, NMC SA, ANAVID

The Elastomeric Foam Market growth is expected to gain high momentum during the forecast period due to growth opportunities for the market in the healthcare sector and its superior properties. Elastomeric foam has been used for insulation purposes since the 1950s. It is the largest type of insulating foam used in the market. It is primarily used in Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, and refrigeration systems in order to provide a barrier to the entry of moisture and vapor into the systems.

An elastomeric material is any material exhibiting elastic or rubber-like properties. Elastomeric foam is fiber free, condensation preventive, and mold resistant that is widely used for insulation. Burgeoning awareness of having good indoor air quality is driving the demand for elastomeric foam in applications such as refrigeration, air conditioning etc.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

o Armacell

o Hira Industries

o Zotefoams

o L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX

o Kaimann

o Jinan Retek Industrie

o Aeroflex USA

o NMC SA

o Huamei Energy-Saving Technology

o Durkee

o Anavid

Elastomeric foam is made up in a form of cellular structure in which millions of tiny barriers that resist the migration of liquid. The cellular structure minimizes the threats associated with moisture and ensures long term and steady performance. The closed cell elastomeric foam has strong water vapour absorptivity to moisture resistance. Elastromeric foam has wide application in automotive, Electrical & electronics and other.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Superior properties of elastomeric foams

o The rise in the number of end-users of elastomeric foams

o Growth opportunities for the market in the healthcare sector

o Strict government regulations supporting energy efficiency

o Lack of awareness about the benefits of insulation

o Complications in the disposal of elastomeric foams

Regional Analysis:

APAC is estimated to be the leading elastomeric foam market during the forecast period. The growth in the APAC region can be attributed to the rising demand for elstomeric foam from various end-use industries such as HVAC, heating & plumbing and transportation, among others. The presence of a robust industrial base, favorable government policies, and low labor costs are further strengthening the elastomeric foam market and attracting major players to invest in APAC.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Natural Rubber/Latex

Synthetic Rubber

o Nitrile Butadiene Rubber

o Ethylene Propylene Diamine Monomer

o Chloroprene

o Others

By End User:

o HVAC

o Automotive

o Electrical & Electronics

o Healthcare

o Others

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Type

o By End-User

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Type

o By End-User

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Type

o By End-User

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Type

o By End-User

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Type

o By End-User

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Type

o By End-User

