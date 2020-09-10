ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING EQUIPMENT MARKET SIZE SCOPE AND COMPREHENSIVE ANALYSIS BY 2028 | TOP PLAYERS: AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, SHIMADZU CORPORATION, PERKINELMER, MERCK

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-58425?utm_source=ST&utm_medium=SSK

Increasing concern about the environment has led to thinking about preventive measures to control the increasing pollution. In the global test and measurement (T&M) market, the demand for environmental test equipment is increasing owing to its ability to measure the pollutant level in the environment. Environmental pollution control is one of the major concern among the government, due to which government is making strict rules and regulations for the discharge of waste from industries and factories.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

o Agilent Technologies

o Thermo Fisher Scientific

o Waters Corporation

o Shimadzu Corporation

o Bruker

o PerkinElmer

o SCIEX

o JEOL

o Analytik Jena

o Merck

Increasing global warming and pollution is creating the demand for environmental test equipment to measure the environmental conditions. The demand for environmental testing equipment is increasing with the strict regulations of the government to control the pollutant level. Growing industries and factories are increasing the demand of environmental test equipment owing to measure their releasing effluents.

The environmental testing procedure may quantify and identify pollutants and compounds in soil, water, or air. On the other hand, this testing may check that a piece or product of the hardware will execute not surprisingly once it is out on the planet. This may appear as type of the climate testing (for example humidity or temperature) or the mechanical testing (for example vibration or shock).

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Growing levels of environmental pollution globally

o Increase in the government regulations and initiatives for environmental protection

Regional Outlook:

In the Global Environmental Test Equipment Market, North America and Europe hold the major share owing to the trend of following sustainable development by manufacturers in the region and strict goverment regulations to release pollutant at a safe level. The demand for environmental test equipment is also increasing in the APAC, due to rapid procurement of manufacturers in the region. The manufacturers have to abide by the strict government rules and regulation which will contribute to increasing the demand for environmental test equipment. Increasing concern about the environment is contributing to the growth of environmental test equipment in the MEA region.

The Asia Pacific and the Middle East region have witnessed tremendous growth in the industrial sector in recent years. Major companies operating in this market have made strategic developments to improve market presence in these regions. In addition to this, some of the fastest-growing economies including China and India have been major markets for various end-use industries including building & construction, automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, and so on. These industries, are estimated to register a high demand for the mining equipment market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

o Mass Spectrometers

o Chromatography Products

o Molecular Spectroscopy Products

o TOC Analyzers

o Dissolved Oxygen Meters

o Conductivity Sensors

o pH Meters

o Turbidity Meters

o Others

By Application:

o Air Testing

o Water Testing

o Soil Testing

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Product

o By Application

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Product

o By Application

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Product

o By Application

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Product

o By Application

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Product

o By Application

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Product

o By Application

