ENERGY RETROFIT SYSTEMS MARKET GLOBAL TREND 2020, GROSS EARNING AND EMERGING GROWTH OPPORTUNITY 2028 | SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC, JOHNSON CONTROLS, AECOM ENERGY, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS

The global energy retrofit systems market is expected to grow over the next seven years owing to the increase in energy demand coupled with inadequate storage systems that fulfill the energy requirements. World economy has been constrained with energy related environmental regulations, cost and availability.

Rising adoption of advanced technologies is the major factor which is anticipated to drive the growth of energy retrofit systems in this region. Urbanization, industrialization and construction of new infrastructures in Asia Pacific region are some of the major contributors to the expected growth of energy retrofit systems in Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. Developing economies such as India and China are anticipated to be the major contributor in the growth of Energy Retrofit Systems in Asia Pacific Region.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

o Johnson Controls

o Orion Energy Systems

o AECOM Energy

o Daikin Industries

o Schneider Electric

Energy cost reduction is expected to positively impact the energy retrofits systems market over the forecast period. Energy retrofitting improves existing buildings energy efficiency and also reduces total energy cost. It acts as a means to protect human health and environment from inside air pollution owing to its environmental friendly equipment. Energy retrofits systems result in reducing carbon footprints and help curb greenhouse gas emission. The shift in trend towards complying with environmental standards and acquiring certifications such as Greenpeace and ISO is expected to fuel the energy retrofits systems market growth over the forecast period.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Emerging countries of global energy retrofit systems

o Growing market of energy retrofit systems

o Increasing demang for eco-friendly systems

Regional Analysis:

North America and Western Europe have been traditional markets for energy retrofits systems owing to the strong presence of the industrial sector. The industrial sector has been one of the key contributors to the economies in these regions. Major end-use industries in these regions are estimated to be municipal, industrial.

The Asia Pacific and the Middle East region have witnessed tremendous growth in the industrial sector in recent years. Major companies operating in this market have made strategic developments to improve market presence in these regions.

Middle East region has witnessed diversification in terms of industrial outlook in recent decades. UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and others have been instrumental in promoting the development of various industries including building & construction, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and so on.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o LED Retrofit Lighting

o HVAC Retrofit

o Other

By Application:

o Residential Buildings

o Non-residential Building

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Type

o By Application

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Type

o By Application

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Type

o By Application

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Type

o By Application

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Type

o By Application

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Type

o By Application

