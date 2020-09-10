AIRCRAFT FAIRINGS MARKET NEW OPPORTUNITIES, SEGMENTATION DETAILS WITH FINANCIAL FACTS BY 2028 | BOEING, UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS, AIRBUS, FACC AG, BARNES GROUP, DAHER

The Aircraft Fairings Market is projected to promise high growth due to an increase in air passenger numbers over the last few years. Aftermarket is expected to drive the growth of the aircraft fairings market, rising demand from applications like OEM. This market has witnessed several prominent developments by key companies including Korean Air Aerospace Division, Shinmaywa, Alenia Aermacchi, FACC AG, Boeing, UTC Aerospace Systems, and others with a focus on different growth strategies like organic as well as inorganic. Developing regions include the Asia Pacific and the Middle East has been one of the high potential markets with high growth in some of the key economies.

According to the latest report by QMI, Aircraft fairings are structures which offer smooth blueprints and reduce the drag. These are used to make an airplane appear better and help cover up the gaps between its parts Aircraft fairings level and smoothen the surface of a plane. They are widely used in the wing-to-body fairing, engine cowls, flap track fairing, wheel well fairing, fillet fairing, vertical fin fairing, and strut-to-wing fairing. Air travel demand has risen rapidly. Additionally, many nations such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea invest significant amounts of money in the planning, creation, manufacture, and securing of propelled aircraft fairings to enable their military aircraft with technologically strong aircraft fairings.

Based on the end-user type, the aircraft fairings market is divided as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment holds the major market share in 2019, and it is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Various components of aircraft fairings, such as wheels, flaps, flight control surfaces, fuselage, nacelles, and trailing edge are needed to be replaced between the maintenance measures.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1) Shinmaywa

2) Alenia Aermacchi

3) FACC AG

4) Korean Air Aerospace Division

5) Boeing

6) UTC Aerospace Systems

7) Strata Manufacturing

8) Barnes Group

9) FDC Composites

10) Fiber Dynamics Inc.

11) Malibu Aerospace

12) Mcfarlane Aviation

13) Arnprior Aerospace Inc.

14) Avcorp, Daher

15) CTRM Aero Composites

16) AAR Corporation

17) Airbus

18) Kaman Aerosystems

19) Royal Engineered Composites

20) NORDAM

Significant Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increasing interests of major defense powers to procure advanced aircraft fairings for latest military aircraft

o Rise in the number of air passengers

o Rise in fleet size in emerging markets

The North American region contributed to the highest share of the market for aircraft fairings in 2019. North America is expected to be an emerging aircraft fairings market, driven by high demand for newer aircraft and aging fleet replacement. Whereas the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the aircraft fairings market in the next coming years. The demand is driven by increase in modernization agendas within the aviation industry in the Asia-Pacific, which leads to the high acceptance of advanced aircraft fairings. Such significant factors are expected to further raise the APAC region’s demand for aircraft fairings. As per the IATA, by 2030 air travel in Asia would be greater than the next two markets combined in North America and Europe. With such a high rate of passenger traffic growth, the region’s airlines need to procure new aircraft to meet the increasing demand. Europe is also projected to offer substantial growth opportunities over the forecast period. The Middle East region promises a strong potential demand for the aircraft fairings market over the forecast period. Major economies in this region include UAE, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and others. The rest of the World is a trending market for aircraft fairings market with demand from economies including South Africa, Argentina, Nigeria, Brazil, and others.

Companies Covered: Shinmaywa, Alenia Aermacchi, FACC AG, Korean Air Aerospace Division, Boeing, UTC Aerospace Systems, Strata Manufacturing, Barnes Group, FDC Composites, Fiber Dynamics Inc., Malibu Aerospace, Mcfarlane Aviation, Arnprior Aerospace Inc., Avcorp, Daher, CTRM Aero Composites, AAR Corporation, Airbus, Kaman Aerosystems, Royal Engineered Composites, and NORDAM.

