DIGITAL SIGNAL PROCESSORS (DSP) MARKET EXPECTS A DRASTIC GROWTH | SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, RENESAS ELECTRONICS, STMICROELECTRONICS, BROADCOM, TEXAS INSTRUMENTS, ALTERA, NXP SEMICONDUCTORS, ANALOG DEVICES, QUALCOMM, INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES
A recent report published by QMI on digital signal processors (DSP) market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of digital signal processors market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for digital signal processors during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of digital signal processors to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.
According to the report, the global digital signal processors marke is projected to register high demand during the forecast period with increasing demand from major end-use industries such as automotive, Military & defense, healthcare, etc during the forecast period.
A digital signal processor also known as DSP is a microprocessor that carries out mathematical computation to analyze information. The DSP is a highly efficient technology and is very cost-efficient. Because of its cost-efficient nature, it is being used in a variety of electronic applications.
Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:
The DSP market is segmented based on the type, the number of cores, and the end-user applications.
By type, it is divided as 16-bit Fixed Point, 32-bit Floating Point, and DSP Multiprocessors on a die.
Based on the number of cores it is bifurcated as single-core and multi-core. By the end-users, it is segmented as Information & Communication Technology, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Military & Defense, and Others.
Insights about regional distribution of market:
The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.
For digital signal processors market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the digital signal processors market.
North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of digital signal processors market.Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.
Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for digital signal processors market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. The APAC region is growing considerably, and there is an abundance of skilled labor and lowers costs incurred in the production of the same.
In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of digital signal processors market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for digital signal processors market.
Companies Covered: Toshiba Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corp., ST Microelectronics N.V., Freescale Semiconductor Ltd., Broadcom Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., Altera Corp., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Analog Devices Inc., Qualcomm Inc., and Infineon Technologies AG
Market Segmentation:
By Type:
16-bit Fixed Point
32-bit Floating Point
DSP Multiprocessors on a die
By Number of Cores:
Single-Core
Multi-Core
By End Users:
Information & Communication Technology
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Healthcare
Military & Defense
Others
By Region:
North America
By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)
By Type
By Number of Cores
By End Users
Western Europe
By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)
By Type
By Number of Cores
By End Users
Eastern Europe
By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)
By Type
By Number of Cores
By End Users
Asia Pacific
By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
By Type
By Number of Cores
By End Users
Middle East
By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)
By Type
By Number of Cores
By End Users
Rest of the World
By Region (South America, Africa)
By Type
By Number of Cores
By End Users
Market size estimation of the global Digital Signal Processors (DSP) Market on a regional and global basis
