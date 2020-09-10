DRY TYPE TRANSFORMER MARKET SIZE SCOPE AND COMPREHENSIVE ANALYSIS BY 2028 | TOP PLAYERS : ABB, EATON CORPORATION, SIEMENS, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC, TOSHIBA, KIRLOSKAR, FUJI ELECTRIC

The global dry type transformer market is growing with the increasing manufacturing, industrial and natural resource exploration activities related to oil production, chemicals, and marine applications. Also, rise in demand for electricity, eco-friendly product, and safety advantages over liquid-filled transformers are boosting the demand for the global dry type transformer market. Moreover, the flourishing oil and gas and chemical industries that require a hazard-free operational environment are fueling the growth of the global dry type transformer market.

As can be gleaned from the name, ‘dry type’ transformers refer to air-cooled devices that lack liquids to cool the electrical coils. Fire-resistant dry type transformers are best suited to be installed in high-rise buildings, underground tunnels, steel factories, hospitals, school, chemical plants, and other places where fire safety is of paramount importance. Not causing any type of environmental deterioration, dry type transformers have proven to be highly reliable over the years.

Dry type transformers are characterized by lack of fire risk, light weight, less volume, and low installation and maintenance cost, which make these transformers advantageous over oil type transformers.

Worldwide, increasing manufacturing, industrial and natural resource exploration activities related with oil production, chemicals, and marine applications are some of the areas fueling the dry type transformer market.

However, low voltage and power ratings of these transformers, not being suitable for more than 2000KVA, limits the utilization of these devices. Thus, the growth of the dry type transformer market is impeded. Nevertheless, the flourishing oil and gas and chemicals sectors, which need a hazard-free operational environment, will offer ample opportunities to this market in the coming years.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Effective resistivity to short circuits

o Expanding commercial and industrial sectors

o Increasing investments in the transmission and distribution networks

o Provide hazard-free operational environment

o Inappropraite for more than 2000KVA voltage applications

Regional Outlook:

The regional outlook for dry type transformers market provides detailed information for markets including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. North America and Western Europe are estimated to be key regions for dry type transformers market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is estimated one of the fastest growing regions for dry type transformers market during the forecast period. Some of the fastest growing economies and increasing demand for energy & power to cater to high population & industries is expected to drive the demand in this region. China and India are projected to register major demand during the forecast period.

Major Market Players:

Hammond Power Solutions, ABB, Eaton Corporation, Siemens, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Voltamp Transformers, Schneider Electric, Jinpan International USA, Bharat Heavy Electricals, General Electric Company, Virginia Transformer Corp., WEG, Schneider, Meramec, GE, Raychem, Fuji Electric, ITEC, KONCAR, EATON, Abaft, Toshiba, TRENCH, BHEL, Kirloskar, Voltamp, Mehru, Ruhstrat, Celme, TBEA Transformer Industrial Group, and Crompton Graves Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

o Open Wound

o Cast Resin

o Vacuum Pressure Impregnated

o Vacuum Pressure Encapsulated

By Core:

o Closed

o Shell

o Berry

By Technology:

o Self-Air

o Air-Blast

By Insulation:

o Class R

o Class H

o Class F

o Class B

o Class A

By Phase:

o Single

o Three

By Installation:

o Outdoor

o Indoor

By Winding:

o Two-Winding

o Auto-Transformer

By Rating:

o < 5 MVA

o 5 MVA to 30 MVA

o > 30 MVA

By Mounting:

o Pad

o Pole

o PC/PCB

By Application:

o Industries

o Inner-City Substations

o Indoor/Underground Substations

o Renewable Generation

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Product

o By Core

o By Technology

o By Insulation

o By Phase

o By Installation

o By Winding

o By Rating

o By Mounting

o By Application

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Product

o By Core

o By Technology

o By Insulation

o By Phase

o By Installation

o By Winding

o By Rating

o By Mounting

o By Application

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Product

o By Core

o By Technology

o By Insulation

o By Phase

o By Installation

o By Winding

o By Rating

o By Mounting

o By Application

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Product

o By Core

o By Technology

o By Insulation

o By Phase

o By Installation

o By Winding

o By Rating

o By Mounting

o By Application

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Product

o By Core

o By Technology

o By Insulation

o By Phase

o By Installation

o By Winding

o By Rating

o By Mounting

o By Application

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Product

o By Core

o By Technology

o By Insulation

o By Phase

o By Installation

o By Winding

o By Rating

o By Mounting

o By Application

