ELECTRIC AC MOTORS MARKET GLOBAL TREND 2020, GROSS EARNING AND EMERGING GROWTH OPPORTUNITY 2028 | ABB LTD, TOSHIBA, SIEMENS AG, ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC., JOHNSON ELECTRIC, AMETEK INC, BALDOR ELECTRIC COMPANY INC.

The Electric AC Motors Market is projected to register high demand during the forecast period with increasing demand from major end-use industries such as Low maintenance cost when compared to non-electric AC motors during the forecast period.

Electric AC motors are used in diverse applications such as household appliances, machine tools, vehicles, HVAC, and industrial among others. AC motors are single phase or three phases. The three phase AC motors are used for industrial applications such as conversion of bulk power from electrical to mechanical. Single phase AC motors are small in size, and mostly used for small power conversion such as refrigerators, fans, washing machine, hair dryers, and mixers among others.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

o ABB Ltd.

o Baldor Electric Co.

o Toshiba

o Siemens AG

o Rockwell Automation Inc.

o Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

o Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

o Johnson Electric

o Ametek Inc.

o Asmo Co. Ltd.

o Baldor Electric Company Inc.

The rising global demand for AC motors-driven engines is also spurring the market growth. Furthermore, factors, such as growing demand for HVAC equipment and industrial machinery, are projected to propel the market demand by 2025. AC motors have undergone numerous technological advancements over the past few years, which have resulted in increased demand for these motors.

The ever-rising fuel prices and mounting need among consumers for using cleaner sources of energy has driven the market growth for electric motors in the recent years. An AC motor acts as the key component of electric motors is likely to drive the demand. Furthermore, increasing environmental concerns and rising government initiatives pertaining to environment conservation continue to be the key drivers of the market growth.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Low maintenance cost when compared to non-electric AC motors

o The rapidly increasing fuel prices.

o Increasing demand for cleaner sources of energy

Regional Analysis:

The regional outlook for electric AC motor market provides detailed information for markets including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. North America and Western Europe are estimated to be key regions for electric AC motor market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The regional market includes developing economies, such as China, India, and Japan, whose rate of industrialization as well as commercialization is faster than other developing nations across the globe.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o Synchronous

o Induction

By Voltage:

o Integral

o Fractional

By End User:

o Industrial

o Automotive

o HVAC

o Transportation

o Household

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Type

o By Voltage

o By End User

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Type

o By Voltage

o By End User

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Type

o By Voltage

o By End User

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Type

o By Voltage

o By End User

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

o By Type

o By Voltage

o By End User

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Type

o By Voltage

o By End User

