LED MATERIALS MARKET REVENUE AND IN-DEPTH ANALYSIS 2028 | NICHIA, SAMSUNG, LG INNOTEK, LUMILEDS, STANLEY ELECTRIC, OSRAM, EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS, EPISTAR, SEOUL SEMICONDUCTOR, CREE, TOYODA GOSEI

According to the latest report by Quince Market Insights, the market is driven by the growing demand for LED materials in residential and industrial applications. The use of LEDs in these applications helps to reduce the overall energy bill, thereby reducing carbon footprint in these applications.

What are LEDs and what are their applications and uses?

A light-emitting diode is a semiconductor device, or better known as LED. When it is in forwarding biased conditions, it produces an incoherent narrow spectrum of light. The color of the light depends on the material used during fabrication in the semiconductor.

LEDs are used in a variety of applications such as high-definition television, digital clock, camera, light bulbs and much more since LEDs are energy-efficient, better quality and priced. The increasing importance and use of LEDs in various sectors such as automotive, residential and industrial lighting is increasing demand for LEDs and stimulating the growth of the global LED material market. The advent of light fidelity (Li-Fi) and increased use of LEDs across industries could open new doors for expansion purposes on the market.

Important Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Energy-efficiency and cost savings on using LED’s

o High quality at the same time economical

o Automotive industries have adopted LED light due to its lower carbon footprint.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Nichia

2. Samsung

3. LG Innotek

4. Lumileds

5. Stanley Electric

6. Osram

7. Everlight Electronics

8. Epistar

9. Seoul Semiconductor

10. Cree

11. Toyoda Gosei

12. TT Electronics

13. Dow Corning

14. Citizen Electronics

Regional fragmentation to understand growth patterns:

The LED materials market by region has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Rest of the World. Due to diversified demand from end-use industries and competitive scenarios, North America and Western Europe are important regions for the LED materials market. Some of these regions major end-use industries include automotive, general, consumer electronics and others. These markets are dynamic in terms of the latest product developments and related activities. Hence, a number of emerging sub-segments during this market promise high potential during this region. Major markets for led goods in these regions include the United States, Germany, France, UK, Canada, and Italy and so on. Recent economic slowdowns, trade consequences and environmental concerns are some of the main effect factors in these regions affecting market dynamics.

Developing regions like the Asia Pacific, South America, and Africa have seen main organic and inorganic growth strategies change. With favourable production conditions and high demand from end-use industries, global companies have made strategic investments in these regions. Some of the main economies in this region are China, India, Brazil, South Africa, South Korea, Japan and others. The television, digital clock, camera, lighting bulbs, and others are some of the region’s major industries with strong market potential for led materials.

The Middle East promises a strong market potential with demand from countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and others seeking to diversify the economic outlook. It is also estimated that Eastern Europe consisting of Russia and Turkey is one of the key markets with demand from the automotive, general, consumer electronics and other industries.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Wafer

Silicon

Sapphire

Silicon Carbide

Others

Epitaxy

Substrate

Gallium Nitride

Indium Gallium Nitride

Gallium Arsenide

Gallium Phosphide

Aluminum Gallium Arsenide

Phosphor

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Mobiles

Televisions

Electronic Devices

General

Residential Lighting

Outdoor Lighting

Automotive

Interior Lighting

Exterior Lighting

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Type

By Application

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Type

By Application

Asia Pacific

By Type

By Application

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Type

By Application

Middle East

By Region (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Type

By Application

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Type

By Application

