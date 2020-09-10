MILITARY FUZE MARKET TO GROW SIGNIFICANTLY AT A CAGR OF XX % BY 2028 WITH LEADING PLAYERS DIEHL DEFENCE GMBH & CO.KG, AIM INFRAROT-MODULE GMBH, JUNGHANS DEFENCE, DYNITEC GMBH, DIEHL RETROFIT MISSILE SYSTEME GMBH

A recent report published by QMI on military fuze market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of military fuze market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for military fuze during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of military fuze to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the military fuze market is estimated to register substantial growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand from various applications during the forecast period. Also, this market has witnessed number of key developments by major companies operating in the market including new product development, partnerships, contracts, and so on.

Military Fuze is an ammunition element that begins the function and is recognizable as an explosive. Due to its enhanced sensitivity to external stimuli, fuzes are generally separately manufactured and stored separately until they are used for filed use. Military fuel can be used in ammunition form, such as rockets, missiles, grenades, projectiles/shells, bomb and warhead subsystems.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Diehl Defence Gmbh & Co.kg

2. Aim Infrarot-module Gmbh

3. Junghans Defence

4. Dynitec Gmbh

5. Diehl Retrofit Missile Systeme Gmbh

6. Diehl & Eagle Picher Gmbh

7. Eurospike Gmbh

8. Parsys Gmbh

9. Ram-system Gmbh

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o Awareness-raising among defense forces

o Demand for new air and missile defense systems

o Several countries ‘ decreasing defense budgets

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. For military fuze market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the military fuze market.

North America and Western Europe have been dominant players in this market with the presence of major companies which have a strong infrastructure to boost aerospace & defense sector. In addition, some of the major countries like the US, France, UK, and Canada has been global exporters of aerospace & defense technologies due to established research & development centers, and others. Also, some of the major companies operating in military fuze market are headquartered in these regions.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register fastest growing military fuze market since some of the major economies like China, India, and South Korea are present in the region. In recent decades, these countries have witnessed strong government spending on defense infrastructure, as well as promoting air transport and space research. During the forecast period, the Middle East region is estimated to be a potential region for military fuze market in the aerospace and defense sector. It is estimated that Eastern Europe will have stable demand during the forecast period. Also, the rest of the world is expected to be an emerging market with increasing demand.

Market Segmentation:

By Mutation Type:

Missile

Rocket

Mine

Grenade

Projectile/Shell

Bomb

Others

By Activation Mechanism:

Impact fuze

Proximity fuze

Remote fuze

Pressure fuze

Time fuze

Combination fuze

By Placement:

Nose

Tail

Base

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Mutation Type

By Activation Type

By Placement

Western Europe:

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Mutation Type

By Activation Type

By Placement

Eastern Europe:

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Mutation Type

By Activation Type

By Placement

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Mutation Type

By Activation Type

By Placement

Middle East:

By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

By Mutation Type

By Activation Type

By Placement

Rest of the World

By Region (Latin America, Brazil, Rest of the World)

By Mutation Type

By Activation Type

By Placement

