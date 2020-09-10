MILITARY SENSORS MARKET SIZE: OPPORTUNITIES, CURRENT TRENDS AND INDUSTRY ANALYSIS BY 2028 | HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC., BAE SYSTEMS PLC, TE CONNECTIVITY LTD., ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION

A recent report published by QMI on military sensors market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of military sensors market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for military sensors during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of military sensors to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, themilitary sensors market is estimated to register substantial growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand from various applications during the forecast period.

Military sensors are eager electronic devices located close or inside the body to deliver smart services. These sensors include multiple characteristics and functions such as private networks, sensors, C4 communications and the ability to perform systems that lead to increased demand for the market for military sensors. Increasing worldwide demand for armored vehicles and military aircraft will lead to the development of the military sensor industry.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

The surveillance & tracking segment is expected to lead the market for military sensors in the years to come based on implementation. Countries like China, India, Japan and Indonesia supply aircraft and UAVs for monitoring operations.

Based on the element, is expected to lead the market for military sensors. Countries are upgrading their current platforms with distinct kinds of sensors due to the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Microelectromechanical System (MEMS) sensors. It is anticipated that the growing demand and implementation of advanced sensors for monitoring & tracking and electronic warfare apps will drive market segment development in sensors.

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o Increasing Modern Warfare use of Uavs

o Continuous progress in MEMS technology

o Increasing awareness among defense forces of the demand for battlespace

o Arms transfer rules and regulations and their related techniques

Key Developments:

o In January 2019, a completely electronically controlled flat panel antenna was developed by Ball Aerospace and Telesat.

o In March 2018, BAE Systems secured a USD 97 million contract to provide new night vision goggles and thermal weapons sights from the U.S. Army.

o In May 2017, Raytheon Company was awarded a USD 28 million contract by the U.S. Navy to supply variable depth sonars for its coastal fighting class.

o In June 2017, the US Navy contracted Lockheed Martin to supply 2 TL-29A towed sonar array devices. The company’s sonars are towed by naval ships and passive acoustic sensors are supposed to be used to detect submarines.

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. For military sensors market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the military sensors market.

North America and Western Europe have been dominant players in this market with the presence of major companies which have a strong infrastructure to boost aerospace &defense sector. In addition, some of the major countries like the US, France, UK, and Canada has been global exporters of aerospace &defense technologies due to established research & development centers, and others. Also, some of the major companies operating in military sensors market are headquartered in these regions.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register fastest growing military sensors market since some of the major economies like China, India, and South Korea are present in the region. In recent decades, these countries have witnessed strong government spending on defense infrastructure, as well as promoting air transport and space research. During the forecast period, the Middle East region is estimated to be a potential region for military sensors market in the aerospace and defense sector. It is estimated that Eastern Europe will have stable demand during the forecast period. Also, the rest of the world is expected to be an emerging market with increasing demand.

Companies Covered: Honeywell International Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Thales Group, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Raytheon Company, Esterline Technologies Corporation, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, and BAE Systems plc

Market Segmentation:

By Platform:

o Airborne

o Land

o Naval

o Space

o Munitions

By Components:

o Hardware

o Software

o Sensors

By Application:

o Device-Based & Clothing-Based Sensors

o Intelligence & Reconnaissance

o Communication & Navigation

o Combat Operations

o Electronic Warfare

o Target Recognition

o Command and Control

o Surveillance

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Platform

o By Components

o By Applications

Western Europe:

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Platform

o By Components

o By Applications

Eastern Europe:

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Platform

o By Components

o By Applications

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Platform

o By Components

o By Applications

Middle East:

o By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

o By Platform

o By Components

o By Applications

Rest of the World

o By Region (Latin America, Brazil, Rest of the World)

o By Platform

o By Components

o By Applications

