MICRO BATTERY MARKET THE BIGGEST OPPORTUNITY OF 2020 | FULLRIVER BATTERY; NEC ENERGY SOLUTIONS; MAXELL WORLDWIDE; RENATA SA; SEIKO INSTRUMENTS INC.; AND MORE

Global micro battery market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 820.81 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant surge in the adoption rate of the product from various end-use applications.

Global Micro Battery Market report spans the different segments of the market analysis that today’s business demand. It also performs the analysis of the global market share, segmentation, revenue growth estimation and geographic regions of the market. Moreover, the market analysis in the report consists of competitive study, production information analysis, applications, and region-wise analysis, competitor landscape, consumption and revenue study, cost structure analysis, price evaluation and revenue analysis till 2026. Global Micro Battery Market business report also discusses about what technologies need to be worked on in order to incentivize future growth, the effects they will have on the market, and how they can be used.

List of key Market Players are-: Cymbet; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; VARTA Microbattery GmbH – A COMPANY OF VARTA AG; SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD.; Front Edge Technology, Inc.; Imprint Energy Inc; Ultralife Corporation; Blue Spark Technologies; ProLogium Technology Co., Ltd.; PPBC; ITEN; Jenax Inc.; Panasonic Corporation; TDK Electronics AG; FULLRIVER Battery; NEC ENERGY SOLUTIONS; Maxell Worldwide; Renata SA; Seiko Instruments Inc.; TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION; Energizer; Duracell Inc.; GPB International Limited; EVE Energy Co., Ltd. and Nanfu among others.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing utilization of the product from various medical devices

Increasing utilization of wearable devices globally is also expected to boost the growth of the market due to the utilization of micro batteries in these aforementioned devices

Light-weight, flexible and secure energy source of these products is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Complications/drawbacks in the technical applications of these batteries is expected to restrict the adoption rate

Requirement of large-scale financial investments for the establishment of production facilities for micro batteries; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, ITEN announced that they had initiated the production of solid-state microbatteries at their facility situated in Lyon, France. The facility will be able to provide the capacity of 10 million components annually and is expected to increase by fivefold within the first few months. This extension of production facility is also set to double the workforce with the company by 2020

In September 2017, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. announced that they had completed the acquisition of battery operations from Sony Corporation. This acquisition will enable Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. to enhance their technological expertise and also enable them to increase their production capabilities by focusing on providing products & solutions to the energy market

Total Chapters in Global Micro Battery Market Report are:

Chapter 1 Overview of Global Micro Battery Market

Chapter 2 Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3 Global Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4 Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5 North America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 6 Europe Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 8 Latin America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 10 Market Driving Factor Analysis of Low End Servers

Chapter 11 Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

Chapter 12 Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

Chapter 13 Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis of Global Micro Battery Market

Chapter 14 Cost and Gross Margin Analysis of Global Micro Battery Market

