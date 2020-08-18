RF POWER SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET SURPRISING GROWTH | TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION, QORVO, INC, QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND MORE

RF Power Semiconductor Market is expected to reach USD 61.11 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 14.32% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on RF power semiconductor market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Growing demand for RF power devices from aerospace & military industry is expected to create new opportunity for the market. Some of the factors such as increasing penetration of smartphones, increasing usage of LTE, rising usage of RF power devices in lighting applications, and increasing inclination towards 5G is expected to drive the RF power semiconductor market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2027

Key Players Mentioned in the RF Power Semiconductor Market Research Report: TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION, Qorvo, Inc, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., MACOM, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Aethercomm, Analog Devices, Inc., Cree, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Broadcom, among other domestic and global players.

Segmentation:

By Product (RF Power Amplifiers, RF Passives, RF Duplexers, RF Switches, Other RF Devices),

By Material (Silicon, Gallium Arsenide, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Nitride, Silicon Nitride, Indium Phosphide),

By Frequency (<10 GHz, 10 GHz–20 GHz, 20 GHz–30 GHz, 30 GHz–60 GHz,60+ GHz), Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive Application, Medical Application, Satellite Communication, RF Energy, Consumer Application, Telecommunication and Data Communication, Other),

By Technology (LDMOS, GaAs, GaN)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

If opting for the Global version of RF Power Semiconductor Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

RF power semiconductor market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to RF power semiconductor market.

