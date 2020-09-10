Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market COVID-19 Impact By Size, Trends And Global Forecast To 2026
The global artificial intelligence in healthcare market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Platform (Hardware, Software, Services), By Application (Robot-Assisted Surgery, Virtual Nursing Assistant, Administrative Workflow Assistance, Fraud Detection, Clinical Trial Participant Identifier, Preliminary Diagnosis), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Industries, Healthcare Provider, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company), and Geography Forecast Till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.
For more information, Get sample pdf @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market-100534
The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other artificial intelligence in healthcare market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.
list of key companies mentioned in artificial intelligence in healthcare market report,
- Intel Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft, Google, Inc.
- GENERAL ELECTRIC
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Medtronic
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- iCarbonX
- Next IT Corp.
- Welltok, Inc
- General Vision, Inc.
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals
- Enlitic, Inc.
- Stryker Corporation
- Deep Genomics, Inc.
- Oncora Medical, Inc.
The artificial intelligence oriented center is predicted to boost the market due to the new AI applications for the treatment of various diseases. Numerous software companies are collaborating with Healthcare to introduce artificial intelligence integrated treatments.
View press release for more information @ https://www.medgadget.com/2019/11/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-healthcare-market-size-share-technological-advancement-by-top-players-and-industry-forecast-by-2026-fortune-business-insight.html
Regional Analysis for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market:
- North America (the USA and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
Major Table of Contents for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market:
- Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Key Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Insights
- Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Competitive Landscape
- Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020
- Company Profiles
- Conclusion
Other Exclusive Reports:
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
Contact:
Name: Ashwin Arora
Email: [email protected]
Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245