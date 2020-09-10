Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics Market COVID-19 Impact By Size, Trends And Global Forecast To 2026

The global ophthalmic disease therapeutics market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Disease Indication (Glaucoma, Retinal Diseases, Dry Eye Disease, Allergy & Infections), By Drug Class (Anti-inflammatory, Anti-infectives, Anti-VEGF, Anti-glaucoma), By Dosage Form (Solid, Liquid, Semi-solid), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration.

Key companies covered in the report

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Novartis AG

Allergan plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Bayer AG

Bausch & Lomb, Inc.

Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics Market Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2026 which offers valuable insights into the drivers influencing growth of the market. As per the report, the global market is anticipated to report a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report found that the market was valued at US$ 29,504.8 Mn in the year 2018.

Regional Analysis for Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics Market:

