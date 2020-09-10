Butyl Methacrylate Market – Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2020– 2026

” The report also understand the export and import, production, and consumption of every particular region holding highest market share, market size, or CAGR. The report covers detailed study about the gross margin, production, revenue, the price of the Global Butyl Methacrylate Market regarding different regions covered in particular section. It majorly focuses on manufacturing analysis including about the raw materials, cost structure, process, operations, and manufacturing cost strategies. The Global Butyl Methacrylate Market report deliver the major factors influencing over the forecast period. The Butyl Methacrylate Market report majorly offers an understanding about the major drivers, challenges, restraints, competitive landscape, increasing trends, market dynamics, market size, and market share, development status along with government policy, investment opportunities, and supply chains mainly focusing on the chemicals industry.

Butyl Methacrylate is a colorless liquid with a sweet odor and ester odor. It is generally added with a polymerization inhibitor; it is insoluble in water, miscible in alcohol and ether, and soluble in most organic solvents; it is mainly used in organic synthesis and manufacturing plastics, Optical glass binder, textile, leather and paper industry.

Butyl methacrylate industry is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world butyl methacrylate industry. The main market players are Mitsubishi Chemical (Lucite International), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, LG MMA, Evonik Industries, Fushun Donglian Anxin Chemical, KYOEISHA Chemical, Dow Chemical, Shanghai HeChuang Chemical and Huayi Hefeng Special Chemical. Mitsubishi Chemical (Lucite International) is the largest manufacturer of butyl methacrylate with production of 25.72 K MT in 2019 based on plants in UK, Thailand and China.

Geographic Segmentation

The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Butyl Methacrylate markets such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Thailand, etc. Key regions covered in the report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE

Mitsubishi Chemical (Lucite International)

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

LG MMA

Evonik Industries

Fushun Donglian Anxin Chemical

KYOEISHA Chemical

Dow Chemical

Shanghai HeChuang Chemical

Huayi Hefeng Special Chemical

n-Butyl Methacrylate

i-Butyl Methacrylate

Others

Paints and Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Printing and Ink

Acrylic Copolymer

Others

Research Methodology

To compile the detailed study of the global Butyl Methacrylate market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Butyl Methacrylate market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Butyl Methacrylate market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

