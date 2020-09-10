ELECTROSTATIC PRECIPITATOR MARKET GLOBAL FORECASTS UPTO 2018-2028

An electrostatic precipitator, also known as electrostatic air cleaner uses electric charge to eradicate certain impurities from air or other gases in smokestacks. Originally developed for recovery of valuable industrial-process materials, the electrostatic precipitators are currently gaining significant traction for air pollution control. Electrostatic precipitators are ubiquitous today, especially in thermal power plants, owing to burgeoning concerns related to environmental pollution. The electrostatic precipitators are primarily used for removing particles from waste gases across power-generating stations and industrial facilities.

As electrostatic precipitators are highly effective at reducing particle pollution, including small particles, roughly 1 micron in diameter, as well as particles 0.01 micron in diameter in some cases, their adoption is accelerating at a fast pace. Industries are increasingly utilizing electrostatic precipitators for cleaning up flue gases. Growing stringency of international standards to reduce air emissions coupled with rapid industrialization in the emerging economies is driving growth in electrostatic precipitator market. Such factors pushed the electrostatic precipitator market to reach a value roughly US$ 6 billion in 2018.

Electrostatic Precipitator Market – Notable Developments

Notable developments in the competitive landscape of electrostatic precipitator market include:

In April 2019, ACTON signed a technology and local representation contract with Hamon, to beef up the offerings of its division John Thompson. As per the contract, Hamon will supply additional equipment and technologies, including electrostatic precipitators (ESP) as well as flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) system in the environmental field and heat-recovery steam generators for power generation application.

In February 2019, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) was awarded a gas turbine supply contract from Maanshan Iron & Steel Company. As per the contract, MHPS will supply M701S (DA) X gas turbine, power generator, and steam turbine to the Chinese firm.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global electrostatic precipitator market include –

Ducon Technologies

Siemens, General Electric

Hamon Group

Trion

Amec Foster Wheeler

Thermax Global

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Fujian Longking

Babcock & Wilcox

Stringent Regulations on Industrial Emissions Strengthening Growth in Electrostatic Precipitator Market

Burgeoning government measures to limit particulate matter, due to the rising air borne health issues is driving growth in electrostatic precipitator market. Adoption of numerous emission control measures, such as tax burdens and the need to upgrade prevailing systems will further complement the electrostatic precipitator industry landscape. For instance, the U.S. based manufacturing as well as industrial units need to comply with the emission regulations imposed by the National Emission Standard for Hazardous Air Pollutants. As a result of such regulations, manufacturers are utilizing industrial emission control systems, such as electrostatic precipitators. These growing emission regulations, coupled with a proliferating industrial sector is underpinning growth in the electrostatic precipitators market.

Dry Electrostatic Precipitator System Expected to Gain Significant Share in Market

The adoption of dry electrostatic precipitators has grown significantly in recent years, on the back of their ability to withstand extreme temperatures and high particulate volumes, low power consumption, and low cost. These properties have made dry electrostatic precipitators ideal for installations across cement, pulp & paper, glass manufacturing, thermal power & electricity, and metals processing plants. Furthermore, as dry electrostatic precipitators are highly cost-effective and consume low electricity they reduce the overall operational cost considerably, which is driving their adoption across industries.

Extensive Industrial Applications of Electrostatic Precipitators Boosting their Sales

Electrostatic precipitators are widely used to remove dirt from flue gases in steam plants, oil mists in machine shops, acid mists in chemical process plants, and to purify air in ventilation and air conditioning systems. Such growing applications of electrostatic precipitators in the industrial landscape are driving growth in the market.

High Capital Cost and Lack of Operational Flexibility Restricting Market Growth

Electrostatic precipitators have a significant initial capital cost. As these industrial emission control systems are expensive to purchase and install, small-scale industries don’t buy them. Additionally, their set up needs large space. Also, electrostatic precipitators don’t offer operational flexibility as their capacity can’t be changed once they are installed.

Electrostatic Precipitator Market – Segmentation

Based on system the electrostatic precipitator market is segmented into:

Dry

Wet

Based on design the electrostatic precipitator market is segmented into:

Plate

Tubular

Based on technology the electrostatic precipitator market is segmented into:

Plate-Wire ESP

Wire-Plate ESP

Wire-Pipe ESP

Based on emitting industry the electrostatic precipitator market is segmented into:

Power Generation

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Cement

Metal Processing & Mining

Manufacturing

Marine

