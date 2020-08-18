Ballistic Helmets Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Revision Military, 3M, ArmorSource

“

Los Angeles, United State, August 2020,– – The [ Global and Japan Ballistic Helmets Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 ] report added by QYResearch, is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market introduction, Ballistic Helmets market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Ballistic Helmets market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

The Ballistic Helmets Market report includes an in-depth analysis of the global Ballistic Helmets market for the present as well as forecast period. The report encompasses the competition landscape entailing share analysis of the key players in the Ballistic Helmets market based on their revenues and other significant factors. Further, it covers the several developments made by the prominent players of the Ballistic Helmets market. The global Ballistic Helmets Market report is a beneficial source of perceptive data for a business approach. It presents the market overview with growth analysis together with historical & futuristic costs. Further identifies the revenue, specifications, company profile, demand and supply data.

Leading Keyplayers of Ballistic Helmets Market are: Revision Military, 3M, ArmorSource, BAE, Gentex, Honeywell, ArmorWorks Enterprises, Ceradyne, Eagle Industries, Morgan Advanced Materials, Point Blank Enterprises, Survitec Group, Safariland Group, Elmon, UK Tactical

Ballistic Helmets Market Types: Metal Material

Nonmetal Material

Composite Material



Ballistic Helmets Market Applications: Military & Defense

Law Enforcement Agencies



A ballistic helmets or battle helmet is a type of helmet, a piece of personal armor designed specifically to protect the head during combat.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Ballistic Helmets Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Ballistic Helmets QYR Global and Japan market.

The global Ballistic Helmets market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Ballistic Helmets Scope and Market Size

Ballistic Helmets market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ballistic Helmets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Ballistic Helmets market is segmented into

Metal Material

Nonmetal Material

Composite Material

Segment by Application, the Ballistic Helmets market is segmented into

Military & Defense

Law Enforcement Agencies

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Ballistic Helmets market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Ballistic Helmets market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Ballistic Helmets Market Share Analysis

Ballistic Helmets market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Ballistic Helmets business, the date to enter into the Ballistic Helmets market, Ballistic Helmets product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Revision Military

3M

ArmorSource

BAE

Gentex

Honeywell

ArmorWorks Enterprises

Ceradyne

Eagle Industries

Morgan Advanced Materials

Point Blank Enterprises

Survitec Group

Safariland Group

Elmon

UK Tactical



Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ballistic Helmets Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Ballistic Helmets Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Ballistic Helmets Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Metal Material

1.4.3 Nonmetal Material

1.4.4 Composite Material

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ballistic Helmets Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Military & Defense

1.5.3 Law Enforcement Agencies

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ballistic Helmets Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Ballistic Helmets Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Ballistic Helmets Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Ballistic Helmets, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Ballistic Helmets Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Ballistic Helmets Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Ballistic Helmets Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Ballistic Helmets Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Ballistic Helmets Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Ballistic Helmets Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Ballistic Helmets Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Ballistic Helmets Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Ballistic Helmets Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Ballistic Helmets Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Ballistic Helmets Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Ballistic Helmets Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Ballistic Helmets Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Ballistic Helmets Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ballistic Helmets Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Ballistic Helmets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Ballistic Helmets Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Ballistic Helmets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Ballistic Helmets Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Ballistic Helmets Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ballistic Helmets Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Ballistic Helmets Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Ballistic Helmets Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Ballistic Helmets Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Ballistic Helmets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Ballistic Helmets Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Ballistic Helmets Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Ballistic Helmets Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Ballistic Helmets Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Ballistic Helmets Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Ballistic Helmets Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Ballistic Helmets Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Ballistic Helmets Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Ballistic Helmets Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Ballistic Helmets Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Ballistic Helmets Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Ballistic Helmets Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Ballistic Helmets Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Ballistic Helmets Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Ballistic Helmets Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Ballistic Helmets Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Ballistic Helmets Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Ballistic Helmets Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Ballistic Helmets Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Ballistic Helmets Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Ballistic Helmets Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Ballistic Helmets Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Ballistic Helmets Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Ballistic Helmets Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Ballistic Helmets Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Ballistic Helmets Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Ballistic Helmets Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Ballistic Helmets Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Ballistic Helmets Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Ballistic Helmets Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Ballistic Helmets Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Ballistic Helmets Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Ballistic Helmets Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Ballistic Helmets Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Ballistic Helmets Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Ballistic Helmets Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Ballistic Helmets Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Ballistic Helmets Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Ballistic Helmets Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Ballistic Helmets Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Ballistic Helmets Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Ballistic Helmets Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Ballistic Helmets Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Ballistic Helmets Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Ballistic Helmets Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Ballistic Helmets Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Ballistic Helmets Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Ballistic Helmets Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Ballistic Helmets Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Ballistic Helmets Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Ballistic Helmets Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Ballistic Helmets Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Ballistic Helmets Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Ballistic Helmets Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ballistic Helmets Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ballistic Helmets Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Revision Military

12.1.1 Revision Military Corporation Information

12.1.2 Revision Military Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Revision Military Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Revision Military Ballistic Helmets Products Offered

12.1.5 Revision Military Recent Development

12.2 3M

12.2.1 3M Corporation Information

12.2.2 3M Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 3M Ballistic Helmets Products Offered

12.2.5 3M Recent Development

12.3 ArmorSource

12.3.1 ArmorSource Corporation Information

12.3.2 ArmorSource Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 ArmorSource Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 ArmorSource Ballistic Helmets Products Offered

12.3.5 ArmorSource Recent Development

12.4 BAE

12.4.1 BAE Corporation Information

12.4.2 BAE Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 BAE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 BAE Ballistic Helmets Products Offered

12.4.5 BAE Recent Development

12.5 Gentex

12.5.1 Gentex Corporation Information

12.5.2 Gentex Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Gentex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Gentex Ballistic Helmets Products Offered

12.5.5 Gentex Recent Development

12.6 Honeywell

12.6.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.6.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Honeywell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Honeywell Ballistic Helmets Products Offered

12.6.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.7 ArmorWorks Enterprises

12.7.1 ArmorWorks Enterprises Corporation Information

12.7.2 ArmorWorks Enterprises Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 ArmorWorks Enterprises Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 ArmorWorks Enterprises Ballistic Helmets Products Offered

12.7.5 ArmorWorks Enterprises Recent Development

12.8 Ceradyne

12.8.1 Ceradyne Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ceradyne Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Ceradyne Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Ceradyne Ballistic Helmets Products Offered

12.8.5 Ceradyne Recent Development

12.9 Eagle Industries

12.9.1 Eagle Industries Corporation Information

12.9.2 Eagle Industries Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Eagle Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Eagle Industries Ballistic Helmets Products Offered

12.9.5 Eagle Industries Recent Development

12.10 Morgan Advanced Materials

12.10.1 Morgan Advanced Materials Corporation Information

12.10.2 Morgan Advanced Materials Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Morgan Advanced Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Morgan Advanced Materials Ballistic Helmets Products Offered

12.10.5 Morgan Advanced Materials Recent Development

12.12 Survitec Group

12.12.1 Survitec Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Survitec Group Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Survitec Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Survitec Group Products Offered

12.12.5 Survitec Group Recent Development

12.13 Safariland Group

12.13.1 Safariland Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Safariland Group Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Safariland Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Safariland Group Products Offered

12.13.5 Safariland Group Recent Development

12.14 Elmon

12.14.1 Elmon Corporation Information

12.14.2 Elmon Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Elmon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Elmon Products Offered

12.14.5 Elmon Recent Development

12.15 UK Tactical

12.15.1 UK Tactical Corporation Information

12.15.2 UK Tactical Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 UK Tactical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 UK Tactical Products Offered

12.15.5 UK Tactical Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Ballistic Helmets Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Ballistic Helmets Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

