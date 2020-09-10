Garage Door Openers Market 2019-2025 Shares, Trend and Growth Report
Garage Door Openers Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024
Chamberlain Group
Overhead Door
SOMMER Group
LiftLogix
Teckentrup
Marantec
Skylink
Hrmann
CAME
Dalian Seaside
Superlift
Raynon
Foresee
GTO Access Systems
ADH Guardian
Culmination Family Profession
DECKO
Baisheng Gate
Garage Door Openers Breakdown Data by Type
Belt Drive Openers
Chain Drive Openers
Screw Drive Openers
Others
By type, the revenue share of chain drive opener is the highest, reaching 53.26 percent in 2019.
Garage Door Openers Breakdown Data by Application
Home Garages
Underground and Collective Garages
Global Garage Door Openers Market by Geography:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
