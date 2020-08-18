AUTOMOTIVE TIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY TOP LEADERS 2026

Market Scenario

Global Automotive TIC Market is expected to reach US$ 34.00Bn by 2026 from US$ 17.00Bn in 2017 at CAGR of 9.5%.

Global automotive TIC market is segmented by service type, sourcing type, application and region. Service type is divided into testing service, inspection services, and certification services. Sourcing type are split into in-house and outsourced. Application are classified as electrical Systems and Components, telematics, vehicle inspection services, homologation testing, interior & exterior materials. Region-wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11387

Global Automotive TIC Market

Automotive testing, inspection, and certification services (TIC) are done to check roadworthiness of a vehicle. Automotive TIC authenticates the test and inspection results against the standard set by the government, international standardization. Presently, it is commonly used by the manufacturer to show that their products are manufactured according to the government standardization and regulations. The major driving factor of the TIC market are growth in automotive production is global and increasing awareness about safety among consumers. Changing regulations and standards across regions and time consuming for the overseas qualification test is the restraint of automotive TIC market.

Based on service type, testing services dominating in the automotive TIC market. Quality testing is very important for automotive manufacturing operations and for additional safety, testing, and reporting measures, which require advanced test equipment and instruments in automotive manufacturing facilities and laboratories. Testing services help manufacturers in improving the marketability of their products and lowering costs in pre-production phases. Maximum of these tests are performed as per standard analytical methodology.

On the basis of sourcing type, outsourcing and increasing end-user quality expectations have resulted in a higher demand for independent TIC services. The outsourced automotive TIC market is likely to witness a rise in demand. This can be attributed to automotive companies more and more opting for expert service providers, attractive service portfolio of third-party service providers, well-established facilities of third-party service providers, and time and cost constraints of automotive companies. Businesses are targeting to ensure that products, infrastructures and processes meet the required standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility decreasing the risk of failure, accidents and disruption.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific (APAC) accounted for the largest share of the automotive TIC market, by region in 2018. The automotive industry is subject to strict safety regulations in a few Asia Pacific countries such as Japan and South Korea demands passenger cars are also on the increase these countries. Increased production of motor vehicles in countries which are India, China, Japan, and South Korea is significantly contributing to the growth of the automotive TIC market in the APAC region.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11387

Key players operating on the automotive TIC market are, UV Nord Group, Eurofins Scientific, ASTM International, Element Materials Technology, Lloyd’s Register Group Limited, Mistras Group, Inc, DNV GL Group AS, Rina S.P.A., Norges Elektriske Materiellkontroll, Dekra Certification GmbH, ALS Limited, BSI Group, SAI Global Limited, and UL LLC.

Scope of the Global Automotive TIC Market Report are,

Global Automotive TIC Market, by Service type

• Testing service

• Inspection services

• Certification services

Global Automotive TIC Market, by Sourcing type

• In-house

• Outsourced

Global Automotive TIC Market, by Application

• Electrical Systems and Components

• Telematics

• Vehicle inspection services

• Homologation testing

• Interior & exterior materials

Global Automotive TIC Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key players operating on Global Automotive TIC Market,

• UV Nord Group

• Eurofins Scientific

• ASTM International

• Element Materials Technology

• Lloyd’s Register Group Limited

• Mistras Group, Inc.

• DNV GL Group AS

• Rina

• S.P.A.

• Norges Elektriske Materiellkontroll

• Dekra

• Certification GmbH

• ALS Limited

• BSI Group,

• SAI Global Limited

• UL LLC.

More Info of Impact [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/11387