Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market – Industry Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players and Forecast 2019 – 2027

TMR’S report on the global continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators for the said market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The report provides the overall market revenue of the global continuous renal replacement therapy market for the period of 2017-2027, with 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the last forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global continuous renal replacement therapy market for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after extensive research. Primary research involves bulk of the research efforts, wherein, analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involves referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global continuous renal replacement therapy market.

Growing incidences of acute kidney injury (AKI) have catalyzed the need for improved and quality treatment therapies in the continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) landscape. South East Asia and South America, individually, account for ~31% each, of the hospitalized population suffering from acute kidney injury in 2018. With the help of several clinical trials, continuous venovenous haemodiafiltration (CVVHDF) and the continuous venovenous heamofiltration (CVVHF) mode of therapies have helped improve the survival rates in patients suffering from sepsis-induced acute kidney injury (SAKI).

The continuous renal replacement therapy landscape is moderately consolidated. That is why it is important for existing and emerging market players to develop effective alternatives to certain limitations of therapies. For instance, technical limitations of the equipment supporting continuous renal replacement therapy are related to the software for hemodynamic optimization. As such, there is a growing need for continuous evaluation of the effectiveness for solute and fluid removal in continuous renal replacement therapies, and for the efficient management of big amounts of data in software systems. Technical improvements of dynamic CRRT and the availability of online tools for real-time data acquisition in software systems will help nephrologists evaluate whether the prescribed treatment has been effective in patients.

Key players operating in the global continuous renal replacement therapy market include: Baxter International, Inc., Nipro Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medica SPA, INFOMED SA, Medtronic (Bellco Società unipersonale a r.l.), Toray Medical Company Limited (Toray Industries, Inc.)​

