Global Women’s Health Market Industry Analysis Size, Share, Top Key Players, Trend, Growth and forecast 2016-2024

This report on the women’s health market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Rise in number of women facing menopausal condition, rising incidence of women’s diseases, growing awareness among people about the availability of treatment for women’s health related diseases, technological advancements and high R&D investments are major factors driving market growth.

The women’s health market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on treatment type, disease indication, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the women’s health market.

Global Women’s Health Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

Based on disease indication, the women’s health market has been segmented into following categories: cancer, hypothyroidism, post-menopausal syndrome, osteoporosis, contraceptive, uterine fibroid, urinary tract infection, and other disease indications. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on new product launches, incidence and prevalence rate, and prescription pattern. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on treatment type, the market has been segmented into hormonal treatment and non-hormonal treatment. Hormonal treatment segment is subdivided into estrogen therapy, progestin therapy, combination therapy, thyroid replacement therapy, parathyroid hormone therapy, and others. While non-hormonal treatment segment considers cancer targeted therapy drugs, antibiotics, bisphosphonates, and others (vitamin D treatment, calcitonin, RANK-Ligand, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs etc.). The treatment type market segments have been analyzed based on available approved drugs, cost-effectiveness, and prevalence rate by geography. The market size in terms of value (US$) and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

The global women’s health market is likely to be adversely impacted by the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus across the globe. While the health of women, particularly in countries with a poor record in violence against women and health of women, continue to overlook the health-related needs of women, particularly working women who continue to work from home and do household chores at the same time. Several programs promoting health of women in both rural and urban areas have come to standstill. However, once tings return to normal, it is expected that there will renewed activities pertaining to promotion of women’s health, which is likely to bolster growth of the global women’s health market in the years to come.

Key Players of Women’s Health Market Report:

Some of the leading firms in the global women’s health market comprise Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corporation, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Eli Lilly and Company. These companies are making use of various business strategies such as regional expansion, research and development activities for new products, and merger and acquisitions.

