Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Size 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation, Business Growth, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026|Covid19 Impact on Industry

Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market give a descriptive analysis of the trends and potential factors of the upcoming future of Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market during the forecast period.

Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2020-2025. Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

List Of Best KEY PLAYERS in Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Report are:-

TPC

Infineum

Lubrizol

BASF

Ineos

Daelim

Chevron Oronite

ENEOS

Braskem

Jilin Petrochemical

Shandong Hongrui

Zhejiang Shunda

BASF-YPC



About Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market:

Polyisobutylene (PIB, also called polyisobutene) is a vinyl polymer that is made from the monomer isobutylene (IB) by cationic polymerization. PIB is a colorless to light-yellow, elastic, semisolid or viscous substance. It is odorless, tasteless, and nontoxic. Because of their highly paraffinic and nonpolar nature, PIBs are soluble in aliphatic and aromatic hydrocarbon solvents and insoluble in polar solvents. Solubility generally decreases with increasing molecular weight of the polymer and increasing size of the aliphatic portion of the solvent molecule. The amorphous characteristics and low glass transition temperature (Tg = −62°C) of PIB impart high flexibility and permanent tack. Despite the favorable tack property, the adhesion of PIBs to many surfaces is weak because of their low polarity. This problem can be overcome by the addition of tackifiers (such as rosin ester resins) and other materials that will impart some polar properties to the formulation.In the past several years, the global Polyisobutylene market is relatively stable with CAGR of 5.21% from 2012 to 2016. Leading supplers in the market are TPC , Infineum, Lubrizol, BASF, Ineos, Daelim and Chevron Oronite. PIBs are usually classified into three s according to molecular weight: Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene, Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene and High Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene. Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene is the major types of Polyisobutylene which accounts for 95.96% of world production in terms of volume. Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene can be further divided in to high reactive Polyisobutylene and conventional. Production of Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene is more concentrated. Key players operating in the medium molecular weight polyisobutylene market include BASF SE, Zhejiang Shunda New Material Co., JX Nippon Oil & Energy , and Shandong Hongrui Petrochemical Co.,. High Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene production is comparatively. Currently BASF is the major supplier.Application of Polyisobutylene can be classified as Fuel & Lube Additives, Adhesive & Sealant, Plastic & Elastomer Modifier, Gum Base etc. Fuel & Lube Additives is the largest application of Polyisobutylene, which accounts for 78.14% of world total consumption volume.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) MarketThe global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market size is projected to reach US$ 2853.5 million by 2026, from US$ 2255.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Scope and SegmentThe global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market By Type:

Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene

Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene

High Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene



Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market By Application:

Fuel & Lube Additives

Adhesive & Sealant

Plastic & Elastomer Modifier

Gum Base

Other



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) in these regions, from 2015 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Major-Type

1.4.3 Independent-Type

1.4.4 Administrator-Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Commonweal

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Size

2.2 Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Share by Regions (2014-2020)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.1.2 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.1.3 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Size by Type (2014-2020)

4.2 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Size by Application (2014-2020)

(5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11) United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America

Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Size (2014-2020)

Key Players

Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Size by Type

Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

Company Details

Company Description and Business Overview

Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Introduction

Revenue in Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Business (2014-2020)

Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2020-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2020-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2020-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Continued….

Blood Plasma Fractionation Market 2020 Size,Share Global Manufactures, Consumption, Drivers, Top Leading Countries, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast to 2026

Alpha- Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market: Global Industry Overview By Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Industry Segments Poised for Rapid Growth by 2024

