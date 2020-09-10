Pool Chemical Market Size 2020 Global Statistics, Industry Trends, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Key Players, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2026|Covid19 Impact on Industry

Global Pool Chemical Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.Global Pool Chemical Market give a descriptive analysis of the trends and potential factors of the upcoming future of Global Pool Chemical Market during the forecast period. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

Pool Chemical Market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2020-2025. Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. Report Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities. Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market. Pool Chemical Market Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

List Of Best KEY PLAYERS in Pool Chemical Market Report are:-

Lonza

FMC

NC Brands

Haviland Pool

Occidental Chemical

Westlake Chemical

Lanxess

Monsanto

Robelle

Olin

Nippon Soda

Nankai Chemical

Clorox Pool & Spa

Coastal Chemical Pools

SunGuard

Tosoh



About Pool Chemical Market:

A pool’s filter system does the work to keeping the water clean, but it takes chemistry to do the fine-tuning. It’s important to carefully manipulate the chemical balance in pools for several reasons. One reason is that pathogens, such as bacteria, thrive in water. A pool filled with untreated water would be a perfect place for disease-carrying microorganisms to move from one person to another. Also, water with the wrong chemical balance can damage the various parts of the pool. In addition, improperly balanced water can irritate the skin and eyes. Improperly balanced water can also get very cloudy.Pool chemicals have many different types, such as trichlor, dichlor, cal hypo, liquid chlorine, algaecides, balancers and other specialty product etc. Those materials are mainly used to ensure the health and safety of swimming pool. During them, trichlor is the most wildly used material, with a consumption amount of 119.7 K MT in 2016. Dichlor is the second largest consumption material.In United States, there are 10.4 million residential and 309000 public swimming pools according to Association of Pool & Spa Professionals. So, pool chemicals are generally used in residential pool. According to our research, in 2016, amount of pool chemicals used in residential pool is about 248.5 K MT, took a consumption share of 95.17%.Owing to abundant raw material resource and mature manufacture process, there are many manufacturers in United States, such as Lonza, FMC, NC Brands, Haviland Pool, Occidental Chemical, Axiall, Lanxess and Monsanto etc. Lonza is a leading supplier in this industry. It has many famous brands including hth®, BAQUACIL®, BAQUA Spa®, Brilliance® for Spas, Leisure Time®, poolife®, GLB® and Pulsar®. In 2016, Lonza sales 46.4 K MT pool chemicals, accounting for 18.11% of United States total sales revenue.United States’ pool chemicals are consumed all over the country. During all regions, The Middle Atlantic, which is the largest consumption region, consumed 65.4 K MT in 2016. Followed by Southwest region, consumed 55.2 K MT in 2016. United States’ regional consumption amount is related to swimming pool amount.During past five years, with the recovery of economic, United States pool chemical consumption increased from 236.3 K MT in 2012 to 261.1 K MT in 2016, with an average increase rate of 2.53%.In the future, we predict that United States consumption will keep increasing. By 2023, it will be 308.6 K MT.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pool Chemical MarketThe global Pool Chemical market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.Global Pool Chemical Scope and SegmentThe global Pool Chemical market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pool Chemical market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Pool Chemical Market By Type:

Trichlor

Dichlor

Cal hypo

Liquid chlorine

Algaecides

Balancers

Specialty product



Pool Chemical Market By Application:

Residential Pool

Commercial Pool



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Pool Chemical in these regions, from 2015 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Pool Chemical market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Pool Chemical market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Pool Chemical manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pool Chemical with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Pool Chemical submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

