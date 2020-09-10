DHA Powder Market Size 2020 Global Business Growth, Industry Revenue, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2026|Covid19 Impact on Industry

Global DHA Powder Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.Global DHA Powder Market give a descriptive analysis of the trends and potential factors of the upcoming future of Global DHA Powder Market during the forecast period. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

DHA Powder Market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2020-2025. Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. Report Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities. Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market. DHA Powder Market Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

List Of Best KEY PLAYERS in DHA Powder Market Report are:-

DSM

Stepan

Novotech Nutraceuticals

Lonza

Arjuna Natural

Runke

Fuxing

Kingdomway

Cabio

Tianhecheng

Yidie



About DHA Powder Market:

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is an omega-3 fatty acid that is a primary structural component of the human brain, cerebral cortex, skin, and retina. It can be synthesized from alpha-linolenic acid or obtained directly from maternal milk (breast milk), fish oil, or algae oil.The global DHA Powder industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, China, Europe and India, such as DSM, Stepan, Novotech Nutraceuticals, Lonza and Runke. At present, DSM is the world leader, holding 28.64% production market share in 2016.The global consumption of DHA Powder increases from 9374 MT in 2012 to 11210 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.57%. In 2016, the global DHA Powder consumption market is led by USA and USA is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 34.83% of global consumption of DHA Powder. DHA Powder downstream is wide and recently DHA Powder has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Infant Formula, Dietary Supplements, Food and Beverage and Others. Globally, the DHA Powder market is mainly driven by growing demand for Infant Formula. Infant Formula accounts for nearly 45.70% of total downstream consumption of DHA Powder in global.DHA Powder can be mainly divided into Alage DHA Powder, Fish Oil DHA Powder and Others which Alage DHA Powder captures about 78.89% of DHA Powder market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of DHA Powder. Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, DHA Powder consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of DHA Powder is estimated to be 14787 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.Market Analysis and Insights: Global DHA Powder MarketThe global DHA Powder market size is projected to reach US$ 1281.8 million by 2026, from US$ 1067.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026.Global DHA Powder Scope and SegmentThe global DHA Powder market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global DHA Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

DHA Powder Market By Type:

Alage DHA Powder

Fish Oil DHA Powder

Others



DHA Powder Market By Application:

Infant Formula

Dietary Supplements

Food and Beverage

Others



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of DHA Powder in these regions, from 2015 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global DHA Powder market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of DHA Powder market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global DHA Powder manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the DHA Powder with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of DHA Powder submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global DHA Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Major-Type

1.4.3 Independent-Type

1.4.4 Administrator-Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global DHA Powder Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Commonweal

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 DHA Powder Market Size

2.2 DHA Powder Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 DHA Powder Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 DHA Powder Market Share by Regions (2014-2020)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 DHA Powder Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global DHA Powder Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.1.2 Global DHA Powder Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.1.3 Global DHA Powder Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 DHA Powder Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players DHA Powder Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into DHA Powder Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global DHA Powder Market Size by Type (2014-2020)

4.2 Global DHA Powder Market Size by Application (2014-2020)

(5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11) United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America

DHA Powder Market Size (2014-2020)

Key Players

DHA Powder Market Size by Type

DHA Powder Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

Company Details

Company Description and Business Overview

DHA Powder Introduction

Revenue in DHA Powder Business (2014-2020)

Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2020-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2020-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2020-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Continued….

