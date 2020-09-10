Metal Casting Market Size, Share Global Future Growth, Regional Trend, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2026|Covid19 Impact on Industry

Global Metal Casting Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.Global Metal Casting Market give a descriptive analysis of the trends and potential factors of the upcoming future of Global Metal Casting Market during the forecast period. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

Metal Casting Market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2020-2025. Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. Report Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities. Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

List Of Best KEY PLAYERS in Metal Casting Market Report are:-

ThyssenKrupp

Weichai

Alcoa

Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes

Hitachi Metals

ZYNP

Amsted Industries Inc

Grede Holdings

Georg Fischer

Faw Foundry

CITIC Dicastal

Huaxiang Group

Meide Casting

Bharat Forge

Bohai Piston

Mueller Industries

SinoJit

SMTCL

Montupet

Sinosteel XTMMC

Precision Castparts



About Metal Casting Market:

Metal casting is a manufacturing process where a solid is melted, heated to proper temperature (sometimes treated to modify its chemical composition), and is poured into a mold made of sand, metal or ceramic, which contains it in the proper shape during solidification. All major metals can be cast. The most common are iron, steel, aluminum, magnesium, zinc, and copper-based alloys. The methods of metal casting include conventional molding processes, precision molding processes, chemically bonded sand molding processes and innovative molding and casting processes.Metal castings are used in cars, trucks, planes, trains, mining and construction equipment, oil wells, kitchen appliances, pipes, toys, space shuttle, wind turbines, nuclear plants, tanks, bombs, and more.Global metal casting production was led by China, the US and India in 2015. China was the top global producer, with 46.5 million tons from 26000 plants, followed by the US, which produced 12.5 million tons from 1978 plants, and India, with 10.2 million tons from 4 500 plants.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Metal Casting MarketThe global Metal Casting market size is projected to reach US$ 323820 million by 2026, from US$ 316350 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 0.4% during 2021-2026.Global Metal Casting Scope and SegmentThe global Metal Casting market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Casting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Metal Casting Market By Type:

Gray Iron

Ductile Iron

Malleable Iron

Steel

Alloy



Metal Casting Market By Application:

Machinery & Equipment

Motor Vehicles

Pipe & Fitting

Valves, Pumps & Compressors

Railroad Equipment

Other



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Metal Casting in these regions, from 2015 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Metal Casting market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Metal Casting market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Metal Casting manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Metal Casting with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Metal Casting submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Temperature Monitoring Market Share 2020 Global Industry Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Segmentation,Impact of Covid-19 on Industry, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2026

