Carbon Nanotubes Market Size, Share – Global Trends, Market Demand, Industry Analysis, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Carbon Nanotubes market.

The Carbon Nanotubes Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The market for carbon nanotubes is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.54% during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are growing adoption of carbon nanotubes and technological advances in carbon nanotubes. Various environmental concerns and health and safety issues are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

Multi-walled carbon nanotubes dominated the market in 2017, and it is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the increasing application of carbon nanotubes for battery additives, anti-static plastic parts, textiles, epoxy composites, sports composites, elastomers, thermoplastic additives, and thermosets.

Use of carbon nanotubes with epoxy adhesives in aerospace applications is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption seen in countries, such as China and Japan.

Key Market Trends

Growing Adoption of Carbon Nanotubes

Nanotubes are playing a crucial role in technological advancements in medicine, electronics, engineering, and various other applications. However, the cost-efficient mass production of nanotubes has always been a challenge.

Innovations in developing robust and reliable production methods, with proper control and measurement at atomic scale, have surfaced repeatedly. With reduced production time and cost, the nanotubes market has the potential for high growth in the near future.

Common methods for industrial production are arc discharge, high-pressure carbon monoxide disproportionation, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), and laser ablation.

NASA’s Glenn Research Center has developed another efficient and versatile technique to purify nanotubes by dissolving excess reactants and catalysts in a metal chloride salt. Eliminating these residual impurities will allow nanotubes to be more reliable and predictable.

Research on nanotubes has had a widespread impact on health, information, energy, and many other fields, where there are major economic benefits to the commercialization of new technologies.

The increasing adoption of novel manufacturing techniques and increasing applications of nanotubes are driving their demand, globally, especially in developed economies.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption recorded by the countries, China and Japan.

China has been the largest automotive manufacturer in the world since 2009, with a current share of production of over 29%. In 2017, the Chinese automotive industry recorded a growth of 3.19% and reached a total of 29,015,434 units.

The aircraft parts and assembly manufacturing sector in the country is growing at a rapid pace, with the presence of over 200 small aircraft part manufacturers. According to Boeing, China had planned to invest USD 1.1 trillion to buy 7,240 new airplanes by 2017. Currently, the country is running 2,185 general aviation aircraft, and it has plans to have over 5,000 aircraft and 500 airports by 2020.

The electrical and electronics manufacturing sector is one of the most prominent sectors in the ASEAN region. This sector accounts for nearly 30-35% of the total exports of the region. A majority of the global consumer electronic products, such as TVs, radio, computers, and cellular phones, are manufactured and assembled in the ASEAN countries.

The Japanese automotive industry is one of the world’s largest and renowned automotive industries, primarily due to the investments made in the sector, which have, in turn, enabled the growth of the industry. The Japanese automobile industry produces the third-largest number of vehicles in the world. It produced around 9.7 million vehicles (with an increase of 5.31% over 2016) in 2017. The country is home to some major automotive producers, including Yamaha, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, and Suzuki.

Competitive Landscape

The carbon nanotubes market is partly fragmented and is dominated by very few players. Some of the major players are SUSN Sinotech, Showa Denko KK, Nanocyl, CNano Technology Ltd, and Arkema SA.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Carbon Nanotubes Market for 2020-2024.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Carbon Nanotubes Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Carbon Nanotubes procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Drivers4.1.1 Growing Adoption of Carbon Nanotubes4.1.2 Technological Advancements in Carbon Nanotubes4.2 Restraints4.2.1 Environmental Concern and Health and Safety Issues4.2.2 Other Restraints4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services4.4.5 Degree of Competition4.5 Patent Analysis5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 Type5.1.1 Multi-walled Carbon Nanotubes5.1.2 Single-walled Carbon Nanotubes5.1.3 Other Types5.2 End-user Industry5.2.1 Electronics5.2.2 Aerospace and Defense5.2.3 Automotive5.2.4 Textiles5.2.5 Healthcare5.2.6 Energy5.2.7 Other End-user Industries5.3 Geography5.3.1 Asia-Pacific5.3.1.1 China5.3.1.2 India5.3.1.3 Japan5.3.1.4 South Korea5.3.1.5 Australia & New Zealand5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.3.2 North America5.3.2.1 US5.3.2.2 Canada5.3.2.3 Mexico5.3.2.4 Rest of North America5.3.3 Europe5.3.3.1 Germany5.3.3.2 UK5.3.3.3 Italy5.3.3.4 France5.3.3.5 Russia5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe5.3.4 South America5.3.4.1 Brazil5.3.4.2 Argentina5.3.4.3 Rest of South America5.3.5 Middle East & Africa5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia5.3.5.2 South Africa5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements6.2 Market Share Analysis**6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players6.4 Company Profiles6.4.1 Arkema SA6.4.2 Arry International Group Limited6.4.3 Carbon Solutions Inc.6.4.4 Hanwha Chemical Corporation6.4.5 Cheap Tubes6.4.6 Hyperion Catalysis International6.4.7 Nano-C6.4.8 Nanocyl SA6.4.9 NanoIntegris Inc.6.4.10 Nanoshel LLC6.4.11 OCSiAl6.4.12 Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd6.4.13 Honeywell International Inc.6.4.14 CNano Technology Limited6.4.15 Showa Denko KK6.4.16 CHASM Advanced Materials Inc.6.4.17 Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials Co. Ltd6.4.18 Korea Nanomaterials6.4.19 Zeon Corporation6.4.20 Toray Industries Inc.6.4.21 Kumho Petrochemical6.4.22 NanoLab Inc.7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS7.1 Potential Uses in the Energy Sector7.2 Rising Potential Uses in Electronic and Storage Devices7.3 Use of Carbon Nanotubes with Epoxy Adhesives in Aerospace Applications

