Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Size, Share Global Industry Updates, Leading Players,Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2024

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

Get a sample PDF of the report at –https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/13347369

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market.

The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Get a Sample Copy of the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Report 2020

Market Overview

The global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market is expected to register a significant growth, an estimated CAGR of 5.33% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied include growing food and beverage industry, increase in PET collection and recycling rates in Europe, and demand for sustainable and recyclable materials. Stringent regulations regarding the usage of PET and increasing usage of substitute products, such as high-density polyethylene, are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

The shift towards flexible packaging is likely to act as an opportunity for the market’s growth in the future.

Bottles segment accounted for the largest market share of around 70% in 2018. Furthermore, it is estimated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Food and beverage industry dominated the market at an estimated share of around 75% in 2018.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for PET Bottles

PET bottles are also recycled for various purposes. For example, they are used in solar water disinfection in developing nations, in which empty PET bottles are filled with water and left in the sun to allow disinfection by ultraviolet radiation. PET is useful for this purpose because many other materials (including window glass) that are transparent to visible light are opaque to ultraviolet radiation.

Another niche application of PET bottles is as an Eco-Bricks in the developing countries of Asia, Africa, and Latin America. According to Indian Journal of Science and Technology, the PET bottles filled with sand, soil, fly-ash or any other material like a household plastic waste when well compacted can be used as a building material replacing traditional bricks. The strength parameters of filled plastic bottles are on a higher end as compared to traditional bricks. The eco-bricks are light in weight and possess the same thermal properties as of traditional bricks. The eco-bricks have high sound reduction index as compared to concrete blocks. Eco-bricks also do not permit light to pass through then as when seen by naked eyes.

All the aforementioned factors, in turn, are expected to increase the demand for the PET market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The PET market in the Asia-Pacific region is driven by the factors, such as population growth, the rise in disposable income, urbanization in developing economies, and growing demand for fast moving consumer goods.

China accounted for approximately 20% of the global market and the demand is expected to grow drastically during the forecast period.

China is a major producer of PET resins with the PetroChina Group and Jiangsu Sangfangxiang among the global largest manufacturers in terms of volume, in 2017, with capacities of 2.5 million kilo metric ton and 2.1 million kilo metric ton, respectively.

The use of engineering plastic products in the packaging sector (PET containers, bottles, etc.) is increasing at a tremendous rate, owing to their advantages over the conventional packaging plastics used. The demand from industries like food and beverage, consumer goods, and others for packing materials is increasing in China, owing to the increasing exports, as well as domestic consumption.

All the aforementioned factors, in turn, are expected to increase the demand for the PET in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global PET market is a consolidated market, where the top 5 players account for about 50% of the global PET production. The major players in the market include Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Alpek SAB de CV, Sinopec Group, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, and Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13347369

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET).

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Purchase this report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/13347369

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Drivers4.1.1 Growing Food and Beverage Industry4.1.2 Increase in PET collection and recycling rates in Europe4.1.3 Demand for Sustainable and Recyclable Materials4.2 Restraints4.2.1 Stringent Regulations Regarding the Usage of PET4.2.2 Increasing Usage of Substitute Products, Such as High-density Polyethylene4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services4.4.5 Degree of Competition5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 Product Type5.1.1 Bottles5.1.2 Films & Sheets5.1.3 Other Product Types5.2 End-user Industry5.2.1 Food & Beverage5.2.2 Automotive5.2.3 Electrical & Electronics5.2.4 Healthcare5.2.5 Consumer Goods5.2.6 Other End-user Industries5.3 Geography5.3.1 Asia-Pacific5.3.1.1 China5.3.1.2 India5.3.1.3 Japan5.3.1.4 South Korea5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.3.2 North America5.3.2.1 United States5.3.2.2 Canada5.3.2.3 Mexico5.3.2.4 Rest of North America5.3.3 Europe5.3.3.1 Germany5.3.3.2 United Kingdom5.3.3.3 Italy5.3.3.4 France5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe5.3.4 South America5.3.4.1 Brazil5.3.4.2 Argentina5.3.4.3 Rest of South America5.3.5 Middle East & Africa5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia5.3.5.2 South Africa5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements6.2 Market Share Analysis**6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players6.4 Company Profiles6.4.1 Alpek SAB de CV6.4.2 China Resources Chemical Materials Technology Co. Ltd6.4.3 Far Eastern New Century Corporation6.4.4 Hengli Group Co. Ltd6.4.5 Hengyi Petrochemical Co. Ltd6.4.6 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited6.4.7 JBF Industries Ltd6.4.8 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group6.4.9 Lotte Chemical Corporation6.4.10 Octal6.4.11 Reliance Industries Ltd6.4.12 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)6.4.13 Sinopec Group6.4.14 Zhejiang Zhink Group Co. Ltd6.4.15 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited6.4.16 Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.6.4.17 Sinopec Group6.4.18 Far Eastern New Century Corporation6.4.19 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS7.1 Advent of Bio-based PET7.2 Shift toward Flexible Packaging

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/13347369

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 /UK +44 203 239 8187

Other Reports Here:

Anisotropic Conductive Paste Market Global Industry Growth, Historical Analysis, Size, Trends, Emerging Factors, Demands, Key Players, Emerging Technologies and Potential of Industry Till 2026

Cartilage Regeneration Tchnology Market Global Industry Share, Size, Global Industry Analysis, Key Growth Drivers Trends, Segments, Emerging Technologies, Opportunity and Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Market Reports World

Physical Intrusion Prevention Systems Market Share 2020 Global Future Growth, Regional Trend, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry,Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2025

3D Printed Medical Devices Market Share, Size Global Historical Analysis,Industry Key Strategies, Segmentation, Application, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry,Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2025

Live Cell Imaging Market Share, Size Global Opportunity Assessment , Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status and Industry Expansion Strategies 2024

Hand Hygiene Monitoring System Market 2020 Size,Share Global Growth Analysis, Gross Margin Analysis, Industry Leading Players Update, Development History, Business Prospect and Industry Research Report 2025

Active Noise and Vibration Control Systems Market Share 2020 Global Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry,Global Growth, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2020

Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market 2020 Size,Share Global Growth Analysis, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Share 2020 Global Future Growth, Regional Trend, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry,Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2026

Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market Size 2020 Size, Global Trends, Comprehensive Research Study, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2026