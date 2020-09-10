Viscose Staple Fiber Market Size, Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Growth Opportunities, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast 2024

Global Viscose Staple Fiber Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Viscose Staple Fiber Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

Get a sample PDF of the report at –https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/13347370

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Viscose Staple Fiber market.

The Viscose Staple Fiber Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Get a Sample Copy of the Viscose Staple Fiber Market Report 2020

Market Overview

The global viscose staple fiber market is likely to register healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of 5.79% over the forecast period, 2019 to 2024. One of the major factors driving the growth of the market studied is the growing demand for apparels and clothing. The rising demand from textile & apparel, non-woven, and specialty manufacturing sectors have also hugely attributed to the growth of the market.

In 2017, the woven segment dominated the market share with around 80% share in the global market.

Asia-Pacific region dominated the market and accounted for a share of 65% in 2017, and is also estimated to record the fastest CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Woven Fibers

Viscose staple fibers (VSF) or artificial cotton fibers are natural and biodegradable. These fibers are obtained from wood pulp and cotton pulp, which share the characteristics of cotton fibers. These are versatile and easily bendable fibers and have a wide range of application in apparels, home textiles, home furnishings, dress materials, and woven & knitwear.

Increasing demand for textiles and apparels is expected to drive the demand for VSF in these applications. Asia-Pacific, the largest market for woven fabrics, is witnessing a healthy growth due to the increasing demand in countries, like India, China, etc.

In India, the demand for apparels has increased with growing consumer preference, in response to growing foreign textile brands. The demand has been augmented by digitalization, social networking sites, and apps, which help in increasing the sale of garments. Some apparel manufacturers in India state that the growth rate in menswear brands is at 7-10%, while the growth rate of women and kids apparel is around 15-20%. Also, the growing number of working women has increased the demand for women apparel.

Small regions, such as Bangladesh, has witnessed an increase in population and living standards, driving the demand for knitted fabrics.

All the aforementioned factors, in turn, increase the demand for the viscose staple fiber during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-pacific is expected to dominate the VSF market during the forecast period. China is the largest producer and consumer of viscose staple fiber, globally. The country accounts for ~65% of the total globally produced viscose staple fiber owing to the rapidly increasing yarn production. China is the largest clothing producer in the world, and has the largest production capacity for textile products consisting of cotton, manmade fibers, and silk. The major problem faced by the Chinese viscose staple fiber industry is the presence of the surplus production capacities. Additionally, there has been an increase in wages in the country due to which the textile production is expected to shift to low-wage ASEAN countries, ultimately affecting the sales of viscose staple fiber in China. Due to all these factors, the market for viscose staple fiber is expected to increase in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global VSF market is fragmented in nature and top 5 manufacturers occupy around 30% of the market. Major players in the market include Lenzing AG, Aditya Birla Group, SATERI, XINJIANG ZHONGTAI CHEMICAL CO., LTD., and Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre Co.Ltd, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13347370

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Viscose Staple Fiber Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Viscose Staple Fiber.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Viscose Staple Fiber Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Viscose Staple Fiber procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Purchase this report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/13347370

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Drivers4.1.1 Growing Demand for Apparels and Clothing4.1.2 Increased Adoption of Viscose Fabrics, due to Ambiguity in Cotton Prices4.2 Restraints4.2.1 Retaliatory Tariff On Viscose in the United States4.2.2 Competition from Synthetic Fibers4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services4.4.5 Degree of Competition4.5 Production Process5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 Application5.1.1 Woven (Textile & Apparel)5.1.2 Non-woven and Specialty5.1.2.1 Healthcare5.1.2.2 Automotive5.1.2.3 Others5.2 Geography5.2.1 Asia-Pacific5.2.1.1 China5.2.1.2 India5.2.1.3 Japan5.2.1.4 South Korea5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.2.2 North America5.2.2.1 United States5.2.2.2 Canada5.2.2.3 Mexico5.2.2.4 Rest of North America5.2.3 Europe5.2.3.1 Germany5.2.3.2 United Kingdom5.2.3.3 Italy5.2.3.4 France5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe5.2.4 Rest of the World5.2.4.1 Brazil5.2.4.2 Argentina5.2.4.3 Other Countries6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements6.2 Market Share Analysis**6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players6.4 Company Profiles6.4.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals6.4.2 Glanzstoff6.4.3 Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Co., Ltd6.4.4 Kelheim Fibers GmbH6.4.5 LENZING AG6.4.6 Nanjing Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd6.4.7 SATERI6.4.8 SNIACE Group6.4.9 Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd6.4.10 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd6.4.11 Yibin Grace Company Limited (Milan)7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS7.1 Increasing Use of Cellulose Fibers in Healthcare Applications

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/13347370

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 /UK +44 203 239 8187

Other Reports Here:

Isononyl Isononanoate Market: Industry Trends, Size, Growth Insight, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast To 2026

Systemic Oral Azoles Market Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from 2020-2026

Dicamba Herbicide Market Share 2020 Global Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Global Growth,Impact of Covid-19 on Industry, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2025

Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Share, Size Global Future Prospects, Key Findings, Industry Demand, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry,Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Forecasts to 2025

Pentafluoroethane Market Research Reports 2020 | Global Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis by Market Reports World

Cardiac Assist Catheter Pumps Market Global Industry Share, Size, Global Industry Analysis, Key Growth Drivers Trends, Segments, Emerging Technologies, Opportunity and Forecast 2020 to 2025 | Market Reports World

Ethernet Transformer Market Share 2020 Global Industry Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Segmentation,Impact of Covid-19 on Industry, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2025

Magnetic Field Viewing Film Market 2020 Size,Share Global Future Trend, Segmentation, Business Growth, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Robo Advice Market Share 2020 Global Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Global Growth,Impact of Covid-19 on Industry, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2026

Fiber Optics Cable Market Size 2020–Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2026