Acidity Regulators Market 2020 Size,Share Global Growth Analysis, Gross Margin Analysis, Industry Leading Players Update, Development History, Business Prospect and Industry Research Report 2024

Global Acidity Regulators Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years.

The Acidity Regulators Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The overall acidity regulators industry is projected to grow at the significant growth rate in the near future. Increasing application of various acidity regulators such as citric acid, acetic acid, and phosphoric acid as pH regulator and flavoring agent is driving the market growth from last few years. Moreover, acidity regulators are used to increase gel consistency in confectioneries and to reduce enzyme activities in fruits and vegetable products. Significant growth of sauces and condiments industry is playing the key role in market growth of acidity regulators in developed economies.

The global acidity regulators market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023.

Acidity Regulators Market Dynamics

Growing awareness about food spoilage due to bacterial action is affecting on shelf life of food & beverage products which is driving the demand of acidity regulators market in upcoming years. Developing economies are witnessing increased application of acidity regulators in processed foods as acid regulators plays major role in changing and controlling the acidity or alkalinity on a specific level in processed foods which is important for better taste and food safety. Insufficient control of the pH can be responsible for growth of unwanted bacteria in the product that could be a prospective health hazard. This factor is playing key role to increasing application of acidity regulators in various industries including bakery and confectionery. Some of acidity regulators such as fumaric acid are also used as flavoring agent in bread, fruit drinks, wine, candies, and pie fillings which is influencing the demand of acidity regulators in bakery and confectionery products.

Acidity Regulators Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the acidity regulators market is led by the citric acid segment as application of citric acid is rising in various industries like beverages, processed foods, bakery and confectionery products, and others. Among these applications, beverages is holds major market share, followed by bakery and confectionery due to increasing demand of high quality fruit juices and bakery products with better shelf life. The global citric acid market is witnessing high demand from different countries because of increased application of citric acid as a cleaning agent due to the ban on phosphate in those particular countries.

On other hand, citric acid consumption can cause a variety of side-effects on consumer with citric acid intolerance. These factor are restraining consumer demand for citric acid, which is affecting market growth.

Acidity Regulators Market Regional Analysis

Globally, Asia-Pacific region holds major market share followed by North America region over the forecast period due to growth in beverage and processed food. In Asia-Pacific region, China, India, and Japan are the leading producers of processed foods, beverages which is giving a further boost to the market for acidity regulators in this region. In North America, acidity regulators will witness significant growth due to increased consumption of fruits and vegetable juices in the US. Positive industry outlook for processed food industry in Africa and Middle East countries including Saudi Arabia is expected to have positive impact on market growth of acidity regulator during forecast period.

Key Developments in the Market

June 2018: The U.S. International Trade Commission agreed to open an anti-dumping and countervailing duties investigation into imports of citric acid and certain citrate salts from Belgium, Colombia and Thailand in response to a petition from U.S.-based food processing and commodities companies Archer Daniels Midland and Cargill Inc.

Jan 2018: ADM has opened new innovation Centre in Singapore to strengthen Southeast Asian presence.

Competitve Landscape

Major Key Players are American Tartaric Products, Fuerst Day Lawson, Archer Daniels Midland, FBC Industries Inc, Tate & Lyle Plc, Chemelco International, Bartek Ingredients Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Merko Group Llc, Celrich Products, Foodchem International Corporation, and Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Covered in this report

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Acidity Regulators Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

