Astaxanthin Market 2020 Size,Share Global Strategy ,Statistics, Industry Trends, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Key Players, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2024

The global astaxanthin market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2018â€“2023), due to the growing demand for natural astaxanthin from multiple sectors like nutraceutical, drugs and cosmetic. Also, the unique color and properties associated with astaxanthin has led to its increased use in commercial aquacultures, food coloring and others.

Market Dynamics

The global astaxanthin market is driven by it increased application in nutraceutical products including supplements, food and beverage, due to its properties like high anti-oxidants content which helps to enhance the health of skin, muscle, eye and others. Further, multiple use of astaxanthin like enhancing the color of certain fishes like salmon, trout, is also contributing to the growth of the market.

However, the use of advanced technologies and heavy dependence on natural resources to cultivate astaxanthin leads to a greater production cost, which is expected to restrain the growth of the market as only financially strong players can enter this market.

Expansion of present facilities, development in the product composition to make it suitable for increased applications in food, beverages and other industries, and incorporation of innovative technologies towards the manufacture of astaxanthin are expected to help the companies achieve a greater market share in the global market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented on the basis of source, form and application. Astaxanthin powder is the most used form of the ingredient as it is relatively cheaper than others and is used widely in animal and aqua feed. Haematococcus Pluvaialis Microalgae is the primary source of producing astaxanthin as it contains the highest level of the astaxanthin and regrows at a very fast rate.

Regional Market Analysis

North America is observed to the biggest consumer of astaxanthin, due to the presence of a well-established nutraceutical industry and existence of greater health-concerned consumers. Further, institutions like Natural Algae Astaxanthin Association (NAXA) in North America, are creating awareness about health benefits of astaxanthin, which in turn is leading to greater use of the ingredient in this region.

Key Developments

November 2017 – Natural products manufacturer NOW Foods together with Algae Health Sciences, Inc., a subsidiary of BGG, introduced Astaxanthin capsules containing astaZine natural astaxanthin sourced from organic haematococcus pluvialis microalgae. The capsules is featured as organic, certified vegan, non-GMO project verified, halal, and kosher.

Competitive Landscape

Major players – AstaReal Holdings Co., Ltd., AstaSupreme, BGG (Beijing Ginko Group), JXTG Group, KeyNatura, Koninklijke Dsm N.V., Piveg, Inc. and Valensa International among others.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Astaxanthin Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Astaxanthin procedures.

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Report

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.2.5 Degree of Competition

3.3 Price Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market Size, Growth & Forecast)

5.1 By Product Type

5.2 By Application

5.3 By End-user Industry

6. Regional Market Analysis

6.1 Production Analysis

6.1.1 Australia

6.1.2 Bolivia

6.1.3 Brazil

6.1.4 Democratic Republic of Congo

6.1.5 Indonesia

6.1.6 Malaysia

6.1.7 Myanmar

6.1.8 Peru

6.1.9 Russia

6.1.10 Thailand

6.1.11 Vietnam

6.1.12 Others

6.2 Consumption Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1.1 India

6.2.1.2 China

6.2.1.3 Japan

6.2.1.4 South Korea

6.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2.2 North America

6.2.2.1 United States

6.2.2.2 Canada

6.2.2.3 Mexico

6.2.2.4 Rest of North America

6.2.3 Europe

6.2.3.1 Germany

6.2.3.2 United Kingdom

6.2.3.3 France

6.2.3.4 Italy

6.2.3.5 Austria

6.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

6.2.4 South America

6.2.4.1 Brazil

6.2.4.2 Argentina

6.2.4.3 Rest of South America

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6.2.5.1 UAE

6.2.5.2 South Africa

6.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

8.2 Market Share Analysis**

8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

9. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials**, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

10. Disclaimer

