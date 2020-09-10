AI in Oil & Gas Market 2020 Size,Share Global Key Trends, Industry Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2024

Global AI in Oil & Gas Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. AI in Oil & Gas Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the AI in Oil & Gas market.

The AI in Oil & Gas Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) market in oil & gas is expected to register a CAGR of over 12.14%, during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The report profiles the types of AI applications, across the industrial activities in the energy sector.

The oil and gas industry operates across a high-risk environment, where the application of AI is expected to aid in streamlining the overall production process and controlling the wastage across the endpoints. Various IoT sensors exhibit multiple functions, which are integral components of upstream and downstream activities, across the industry. From exploration activities (upstream) to leak monitoring while transportation (downstream), there are opportunities for significant application of AI, in the industry. However, the increasing safety concerns among the workforce, especially the maintenance of aging pipeline infrastructure, poses pressure on the oil and gas manufacturers, to include gas and temperature sensors in case of fire emergencies. This factor increases the demand for several data analysis processes that use predictive modeling, across the oil and gas industry. The rising adoption of smart sensing technology as a part of industrial IoT is poised to provide considerable opportunities to the oil and gas industry, in order to curb the safety issues to a substantial extent.

For some cases in the oil and gas industry, very sparse data are available, such as records of equipment failures and maintenance events. Predicting the remaining useful life of equipment from such sparse data sets requires a combination of physics-based and deep learning models that consume significant computing power, for training and validation. According to Motorola Solutions, the demand for the global oil sector is expected to increase by about 33%, by 2035. The high demand is anticipated to lead to increased exploration activities, such as seismic surveying, which uses AI application, thus supporting the growth of AI across the oil and gas industry.

Predictive Maintenance Expected to Record Significant Growth

Machine learning-powered AI has emerged as an ideal solution for oil and gas companies, to accumulate large volumes of information in real time and translate data sets into actionable insights. AI solutions across the oil and gas sector help make more informed intelligent business decisions automatically, with sophisticated algorithms, predictive analytics, and machine learning capabilities.

Moreover, to stabilize the decision-making capabilities, AI solutions aid companies by overcoming challenges pertaining to the lack of ability to learn from data and understand several operational states. In addition, AI solutions that are powered by predictive analytics and cognitive security are projected to help protect the drilling rig from cyber-attacks and make sure that the equipment operates safely and securely, in accordance with specifications.

North America Expected to Account for the Largest Share in AI in Oil & Gas Market

Owing to the increasing adoption of AI technologies across the oilfield operators and service providers and the robust presence of prominent AI software and system suppliers, especially in the United States and Canada, the North American segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the AI in the oil & gas market, over the forecast period.

Owing to the increasing inflow of investments in startups for AI implementation, which would further augment the demand for AI in the near future, the region is poised to be the fastest-growing segment. Some of the prominent players of the North American region are – Google LLC, IBM Corp., FuGenX Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Hortonworks Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Intel Corp., among others.

Key Developments in the AI in Oil & Gas Market

Jun 2018 – Hortonworks Inc. launched Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP) 3.0, which delivers significant new enterprise features, including containerization, for faster and easier deployment of applications and increased developer productivity. The new version of HDP enables customers to quickly, reliably, and securely obtain value from their data at scale, to drive business transformation.

Apr 2017 â€“ Huawei collaborated with PCITC (Petro-CyberWorks Information Technology Co.), a smart manufacturing platform, which is not only the two partiesâ€™ first significant joint innovation since they inked strategic partnerships but also the core aspect of Smart Factory 2.0, within the Sinopec Group. This platform comprised of eight major capabilities, including centralized integration, IoT access, IT management and control, optimization, shared services, data processing and analysis, and AI.

AI in Oil & Gas Market Major Players:

Google LLC

IBM Corp

FuGenX Technologies Pvt Ltd

Hortonworks Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Intel Corp.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

PJSC Gazprom Neft

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Nvidia Corp

Infosys Ltd

The impact of the growth of AI, in the energy and utility sector

An analysis of various perspectives of the market studied, with the help of Porterâ€™s five forces analysis

The segments that are expected to dominate the market studied

The regional analysis of the market studied, during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players and key innovators

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global AI in Oil & Gas Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of AI in Oil & Gas.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global AI in Oil & Gas Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with AI in Oil & Gas procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

