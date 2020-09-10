Urology Devices Market Size, Share Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, Growth Factors, Development and Forecast to 2024 Research Report

Global Urology Devices Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Urology Devices Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Urology Devices market.

The Urology Devices Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The urology devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1%. The growing incidence of urological cancer along with a rapidly aging population, technological advancements in urology devices, and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors driving the growth of this market.

Technological Advancements

There has been a constant development of technology in the field of urology devices. Smaller, flexible ureteroscopes have been introduced which has revolutionized the procedures for dealing with renal calculi. Miniaturization has been used for percutaneous renal stone surgery. Mini-perc includes the usage of tracts less than 20 French, and is constantly gaining fame for effectively treating renal calculi 1-2 cm in size. Robotics has also been introduced in the field of urology devices. There has been an expansion of urological procedures that use robotic equipment, with the possibility of visualization and the ease of suturing in the small space of the pelvis, providing a major advantage. These technological advancements are going to drive the urology devices market in the forecast period along with other factors such as rising geriatric population and high incidence of urologic conditions.

Stringent Regulatory Policies for Validation of Medical Devices

Urology devices are considered unsafe without the supervision of a licensed practitioner or by properly instructed emergency personnel. Regulations regarding the purity of these substances are established by the United States Pharmacopeia/National Formulary (USP/NF). Specifically, these devices are under the scrutiny of the United States Pharmacopeia and National Formulary, whose recommendations are legally enforced by the FDA. These strict regulations make it difficult for manufacturers to abide by them. This acts as a deterrent for manufacturer to invest in the medical gases market. This acts as a restraint for the market growth.

APAC to Witness Highest CAGR

The urology devices market is dominated by North America and Asia respectively. North America will continue its dominance of the urology devices market during the forecast period. However, Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period with growth centered at China, India, and Japan. Factors such as the rising focus of major players in emerging Asian countries and government support are driving the growth of the urology devices market in this region.

Key Developments in the Market

April 2018 – Researchers of the Universitat PolitÃ¨cnica de ValÃ¨ncia and the Universidad de Granada, together with doctors from the Hospital ClÃ­nic Universitari de ValÃ¨ncia are working on the development of a new system to help diagnose prostate cancer. The work being developed is part of the SICAP project.

Major Players: BAXTER, BOSTON SCIENTIFIC, C. R. BARD, COOK MEDICAL, DORNIER MEDTECH, FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE, INTUITIVE SURGICAL, KARL STORZ, MEDTRONIC, SIEMENS AND STRYKER amongst others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Urology Devices Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Urology Devices.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Urology Devices Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Urology Devices procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

