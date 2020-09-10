Atherectomy Devices Market 2020 Size,Share Global Growth Analysis, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Global Atherectomy Devices Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Atherectomy Devices Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Atherectomy Devices market.

The Atherectomy Devices Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The atherectomy devices market is projected to grow, at a CAGR of about 6.1%. Atherectomy is a minimally invasive endovascular procedure generally performed to remove atherosclerosis from blood vessels within the body. A few types of atherectomy include, laser, directional and rotational atherectomy.

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

In minimally invasive surgery, doctors use variety of ways to operate with minimal damage to the body as opposed to traditional open surgery. In general, minimally invasive surgery is associated with less pain, a shorter hospital stay and fewer complications. Atherectomy is a minimally invasive procedure generally used to treat arteries it can be used in veins and vascular bypass grafts as well. The demand for this surgery is growing up at a very high rate due to several factors that include less pain, shorter hospital stay, less scarring, less injury to tissue and higher accuracy rate. This will lead to a high CAGR with which the market is expected to grow in the forecast period. Along with this, there are other factors such as continuous product development and commercialization, favorable medical reimbursement scenario in mature markets and strengthening distribution channels of major product manufacturers will lead to the growth of the atherectomy devices market.

Lack of Well-Trained Surgeons

Since Surgical Specialists are one of the primary users of minimally invasive devices, many countries are facing shortage of such healthcare professionals. Due to this shortage, patients who are willing to opt for a minimally invasive procedure like atherectomy have to reluctantly undergo conventional procedures. Both of these factors are limiting the scope this market drastically. Hospitals with high patient enrollments are also facing this problem in spite of possessing the purchasing power, these hospitals cannot install such devices. In many countries, rural population contributes the majority percentage towards total population. This shortage is more acute in rural regions where most of the healthcare centers are owned by the state. Government schemes are funding heavily to improve to the status of health in rural regions but minimally invasive devices category is unable to utilize this opportunity due to shortage of experienced professionals who possess the expertise to operate such devices. This will lead to the slowdown of the growth of this market along with other factors such as, stringent regulatory scenario will also lead to the slowdown of the market growth.

North America to Command Dominance

North America is expected to command the largest share of the market. Factors such as increasing availability of reimbursements for atherectomy systems, growing adoption of atherectomy systems among medical professionals, large patient population of peripheral & coronary artery diseases, and growing number of clinical trials (that aim to evaluate the therapeutic efficacy of atherectomy systems in specific disease treatment) are driving the growth of the North American atherectomy devices market.

Key Developments:

January 2018 – Avinger, a developer of treatments for peripheral artery disease (PAD), has announced the first use of their next generation Pantheris lumivascular atherectomy system. The device was used by vascular surgeon Arne Schwindt to treat patients at St Franziskus Hospital in MÃ¼nster, Germany.

Major Players: Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Group, Biomerics, Boston Scientific, C.R. Bard, Cardinal Health, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, Straub Medical and Terumo Corporation amongst others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Atherectomy Devices Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Atherectomy Devices.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Atherectomy Devices Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Atherectomy Devices procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

