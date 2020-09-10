Cardiac Pacemakers Market 2020 Size,Share Global Industry Key Tactics, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2024

Global Cardiac Pacemakers Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Cardiac Pacemakers Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Cardiac Pacemakers market.

The Cardiac Pacemakers Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The cardiac pacemakers market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. Cardiac pacemakers are medical devices that are used to deliver electrical pulses to the heart, in order to maintain normal heart rate. Pacemakers are used for the treatment of patients who are suffering from heart conditions such as heart failure and arrhythmias.

Increasing Prevalence of Heart Diseases and Ageing Population are driving the Market

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics, more than three million people in the United States suffer from atrial fibrillation, which is the most common type of abnormal heart rhythm, and the number is expected to quadruple by 2050. Arrhythmias affects all age groups, but the risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AF) increases significantly with age. As per the American Heart Associationâ€™s statistics, the prevalence rate of AF in people younger than 65 years of age is approximately 2%, while the rate increases to about 9% in people aged more than 65 years. Furthermore, the use of alcohol, tobacco, a sedentary lifestyle and certain over-the-counter drugs could also increase the risk of arrhythmias.

Other factors that are driving the market growth include a favorable reimbursement scenario and technological advancements in the field of pacemakers and minimally invasive surgeries.

Cyber Security Risks Associated with New-generation Connected Pacemakers could Impede Market Growth

For the purpose of increasing connectivity between the patient and caregiver, the wireless communication capabilities of medical devices have been enhanced manifold. While these advances have enabled better record keeping, continuous diagnosis, and advanced healthcare methodologies such as predictive medicine, they have also made it possible to manipulate normal functioning of the medical device. In case of pacemakers that represent high-risk class medical devices, cyber security risks pose significant danger to patient safety. In the recent past, the US FDA had identified Abbott implantable products to be susceptible to cybersecurity risks, following which Abbott had initiated two voluntary recalls, in Aug 2017 and Apr 2018. These cybersecurity risks and recalls could unnecessarily alarm patients, and may have a long term negative effect on the growth of the market

North America Dominates the Cardiac Pacemakers Market

In 2017, North America was the largest regional market, in terms of revenue. The high prevalence of cardiovascular disease, high obesity rates, and a favorable reimbursement environment are the primary factors behind the large market size. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a rapid rate, over the forecast period, owing to increasing healthcare expenditure and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular and lifestyle-associated disorders in the developing economies of the region.

Key Developments in the Cardiac Pacemakers Market

Jul 2018: Medtronic received FDAâ€™s expanded indication for SelectSecure(TM) MRI SureScan(TM) pacing lead for His bundle site stimulation.

Major Players: Abbott Inc. (ST. Jude Medical), Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Sorin Group, Lepu Medical Co. Ltd, Zoll Medical Corporation, Medico SpA, and Biotronik SE & Co. KG, among others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Cardiac Pacemakers Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Cardiac Pacemakers.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Cardiac Pacemakers Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Cardiac Pacemakers procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

