Airport Security Market 2020 Size,Share Global Competition Strategies, Statistics, Industry Trends, Revenue Analysis, Key Players, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2024

Global Airport Security Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Airport Security market.

The Airport Security Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The Airport Security Market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, 2018 â€“ 2023. The increasing security rules and regulations at the airports worldwide coupled with the increasing investments in Airport Construction is expected to drive the market.

Increasing Security Rules and Regulations at the Airports Worldwide

The rise in the number of terrorist threats as well as the rise in the number of attacks carried out at airports in the recent years has highlighted the urgent need for increased security measures. Since 9/11, five terrorist attack attempts on the US airlines and airports have made airport security a continued priority for various government officials worldwide. Issuing of the Aviation and Transportation Security Act after the 9/11 attacks led to the creation of the Transport Security Administration and had federal employees put in charge of airport screening. Moreover, during the past few years, various airports around the world have witnessed significant development regarding airport security. Furthermore, the TSA during the past few years have implemented various changes to airport security measures with the inclusion of metal detectors for passengers, x-ray screening checks for carry-on bags as well as screening for explosives in checked in bags. Furthermore, under the Secure Flight Program, pre-screening of passengers by comparing the names of the passengers submitted by the airlines to a watch list have also been implemented at airports worldwide to increase safety at the airports. Furthermore, in the present scenario, new security rules in the US region shall lead to the introduction of stricter passenger screening techniques on all flight bound to the US. The new procedure has been set to comply with the requirements of the US government aimed at responding to threats of hidden explosives. Moreover, according to the US officials, the new procedure shall affect 325,000 airline passengers on 2,100 commercial flights arriving each day in the US. The rise in the number of threats to the airports worldwide, in the present scenario, have led to the new airport security measures introduced by the TSA to be implemented in nearly 280 airports in 100 countries globally. Furthermore, the TSA has lifted the ban which was preventing passengers from carrying electronic devices such as laptops on board the plane cabins. Furthermore, the implementation of new security measures to increase security at airports shall lead to longer queue times at the airports and shall also lead to flight delays in the near future.

Furthermore, countries such as China, in the present scenario, have introduced human imaging devices which makes use of millimeter wave technology in order to check a passenger at the airport completely. This technology has been installed on trial in four Chinese airports in 2017 according to the rules and regulations mandated by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). Additionally, the CAAC have implemented their latest official technical standards as well as testing programs for the wave human imaging technology installed at Chinese airports. Moreover, after the US as well as the European Union, China is one of the first countries in the Asia- Pacific region to use this technology. Likewise, the human wave imaging technology has already been put into operations by various countries including the US, Britain, Netherlands, Japan as well as Australia. Furthermore, the technology shall lead to replacing the handheld metal detectors which are being used for the last 26 years according to CAAC.

Furthermore, in 2018, there has been an increase in the usage of facial recognition at various Chinese airports which have led to an improvement in managing the passenger traffic flow at various Chinese airports.

Additionally, the human wave millimeter imaging technology has been approved as one of the most advanced technology for performing global airport security checks thereby improving efficiency at the airport. Furthermore, in 2018, the facial recognition technology has been installed in a total of 557 security channels at 62 airports including Shanghai Pudong International Airport as well as Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport and the technology has proved to be accurate and effective. With various airports in China adopting the technology, it has led to improvements regarding passenger handling at the airports. Moreover, the systems allow the passenger to skip the check-in formalities at the airport and proceed towards the security check-ins where cameras scan the face of the passengers as well as their passports and IDs to confirm the identity of the passengers.

India to Witness Significant Growth in Airport Security

The Indian aviation industry is anticipated to become the third largest aviation market by 2025. According to IATA (International Air Transport Association) India shall have 478 million air passenger traffic which shall be more than that of Japan and Germany by 2025. The rise in the number of air passengers has led to various Indian airports struggling to meet the current demand. Furthermore, with the increase in the number of passengers, there has been a significant increase in the number of security threats which are being faced by the airports. Recent cases such as the discovery of a bomb enclosed in a mobile phone case have led to the security officials becoming more vigilant in terms of airport security. Additionally, according to an audit carried out by the BCAS (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security) has revealed that only 6 out of the 59 airports guarded by the CISF (Central Industrial Security Forces) have been equipped to diffuse and dispose of explosives. Bomb detection and bomb disposal squads are present and operational in airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. Furthermore, in their audit in 2018, the BCAS has stated that in normal conditions an airport requires 28 pieces of equipment including explosive vapor detectors, bomb disposal suits and remotely operated vehicles for making explosive detection and disposal squads be operational within the airport. The systems have been integrated into only 6 of the airports out of 59 airports guarded by the CSIF. Moreover, in the present scenario, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad has become the first airport in India to provide pre-embarking security check at the entry gate of the terminal. The newly introduced security check shall serve as an â€œExpress Security Checkâ€ for the domestic passengers who are traveling without any check in-baggage. The newly introduced process shall benefit the airlines by reducing the queues at the check-in counters and hall also lead to improving the on-time performance of the airlines.

Recent Developments:

Aug 2017: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Hyderabad in collaboration with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), in the present scenario, have launched â€œExpress Security Check-in facility for their domestic passengers. Domestic passengers traveling without any checked in baggage can now avail the pre- embankment security check at the gate of the terminal.

Jul 2018: Officials at Denver International Airport are remapping their terminal building as well as gates in order to provide better security at the airport. The airport shall be adding 39 more gates in order to improve the security of the passengers.

Major Players:

FLIR Systems, Inc., Tyco Security Products, Honeywell International Inc., and Siemens AG among others.

Covered in this report

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Airport Security Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Airport Security procedures.

