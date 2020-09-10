Doxorubicin Market 2020 Size,Share Global Industry Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2024

Global Doxorubicin Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Doxorubicin Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Doxorubicin market.

The Doxorubicin Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global Doxorubicin market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Doxorubicin is a chemotherapy medication used to treat cancer. It is sold by the brand name AdriamycinÂ® and RubexÂ® amongst others. It is indicated for various types of cancers including breast cancer, bladder cancer, Kaposi’s sarcoma, lymphoma, and acute lymphocytic leukemia. North America holds the largest share in the market due to the growing number of malignancy cases and subsequently increasing usage of the doxorubicin in mono and combination chemotherapies. Moreover, the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions and partnerships for clinical trials with technologically advanced doxorubicin formulations is one of the crucial factors driving the market in this region.

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Worldwide

Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide. WHO estimates that there were 8.2 million deaths to cancer, in 2012, with lung cancer claiming the most lives (1.59 million), followed by liver (745,000 deaths), stomach (723,000 deaths), colorectal (694,000 deaths), breast (521,000 deaths) and esophageal cancer (400 000 deaths) across the world. According to the estimated provided by The World Cancer Report 2014, from the World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the global burden of cancer will rise from an estimated 14 million new cases per year in 2012 to 22 million within the next 20 years. Developing countries are disproportionately affected by the growing numbers of cancers due to growing and aging populations. Hence the increasing number of cancer cases and the increasing need to treat them effectively and efficiently is going to help boost the market for doxorubicin in the forecast period.

Other factors driving the market growth are increasing application of doxorubicin and an increasing number of companies manufacturing doxorubicin.

Side Effects Associated With Doxorubicin

Doxorubicin is cancer (antineoplastic) medication used to treat many types of cancer. Common side effects of doxorubicin include nausea and vomiting (may be severe), diarrhea, loss of appetite, missed menstrual periods, darkening of skin or nails, weakness, tiredness, eye redness, or puffy eyelids. Adriamycin PFS (doxorubicin hydrochloride) may give tears, sweat that may last up to several days and a reddish color to urine. There might be serious side effects including cough, hoarseness, persistent diarrhea, redness, flushing of face, eye itching, unusual tiredness, joint pain, pain in the lower back/side/stomach/abdomen, painful or difficult urination, black/tarry stools, bloody mucus or discharge in stools, fast or irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath, dizziness, swelling of ankles or feet, or decreased urination. Doxorubicin can also interact with paclitaxel, progesterone, verapamil, cyclosporine, cyclophosphamide, phenobarbital, phenytoin, streptozocin, or “live” vaccines. Hence the side effects associated with the use of Doxorubicin may hinder its usage and can act as a restraining factor for the market.

North America is expected to dominate the Market

North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The growing number of cancer cases and subsequently increasing usage of the doxorubicin in mono and combination chemotherapies are going to impact the market. Moreover, the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions and partnerships for clinical trials with technologically advanced doxorubicin formulations is one of the crucial factors driving the market in this region.

Key Developments in the Market:

Aug 2018: India, Hyderabad-based NATCO Pharma Ltd has announced that its co-development and marketing partner, Dr Reddyâ€™s Laboratories Ltd, has filed for registration of doxorubicin hydrochloride liposome injection for intravenous use, in the European markets.

Major Players: Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Cipla, Inc., Janssen Products LP, Pfizer Inc., SRS Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. among others.

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Doxorubicin Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Doxorubicin.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Doxorubicin Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Doxorubicin procedures.

