Agricultural Robots Market 2020 Share, Size Global Manufactures, Consumption, Drivers, Top Leading Countries, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast to 2024

Global Agricultural Robots Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Agricultural Robots Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Agricultural Robots market.

The Agricultural Robots Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Agricultural Robotics is the logical proliferation of automation and cost-effective technology into biosystems such as agriculture, horticulture, and livestock. The market is valued at USD 3.42 billion in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.1%. Robotics and automation are gradually gaining traction in the agricultural industry. The most common applications of robots in agricultural fields include aerial data collection, filed mapping, seeding, and planting, fertilizing and irrigation, intercultural operations, picking, and harvesting, while others including dairy farming activities like milking, and shepherding. According to the International Federation of Robotics, most of the market is mainly occupied by China, Republic of Korea, Japan, US, and Germany, accounting for 74% of the total supply.

Declining Availability of farm workers

Across the world, farmers are aging. According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), agricultural laborers as a percentage of the workforce declined from 81.0% to 48.2% in developing countries and 35.0% to 4.2% in developed ones by 2014. The shortage of people working on farms is growing chronic everywhere. In the Asia Pacific, especially in Japan alone, the number of people working in farms dropped from 2.2 million in 2004 to 1.7 million in 2014. Such a huge decline in the workforce of about 12.8% is also observed in the European agriculture sector. Such decline for the workforce is observed due to lack of young people becoming farmers, finding it unattractive and skill shortages are encouraging farming automation technologies.

Some of the major projects like GARotics (Green Asparagus Robotics Harvesting System), GRAPE (Ground Robot for vineyArd Monitoring and ProtEction), and MARS (Mobile Agricultural Robotic Swarms) were funded by the European Commission to replace the manual labor with automation technologies. In addition to this, several automations in agriculture were recorded like Hands-free hectare project in the UK, robot-based milking production in China, weed killing robots in Australia, owing to this robots in agriculture has a huge potential of traction in the near future.

Inability to match human dexterity

An agriculture machinery operator should perform two functions simultaneously namely steering the tractor and operating the agricultural machinery. As opposed to the industrial robots, agricultural robots are challenged by several complexities related to both robot navigation and agricultural task. Such difficulties derive from the fact that robots move in a structured environment, but moving on an unstructured environment involves several task uncertainties while dealing with highly variable objects like fruits, leaves, branches, which differ in size, shape, and color. Although machine vision techniques are widespread these days, it would be costly in the context of agriculture. But owing to huge investments made by the government on the research of agricultural robots by leading experts like US, Europe, China, and Japan, which is on par with the huge scale of opportunities in the near future.

Milking Robots dominate the Dairy Farming Segment

Milking robots are one of the most successful and important innovations in the dairy farming system. According to the International Federation of Robotics, Milking Robots occupy 85% share of field robots. The average sales of Milking Robots increased by about 9.4% between 2016 and 2017. Nearly 20,000 dairy farms have installed robots in Western Europe, Canada, US, China, and Japan. The factors like increased milking frequency and high labor flexibility are driving milking robots market.

Key Developments in Agricultural Robotics Market

May 2018 â€“ A new generation of milking robot is unveiled by Lely Company, called Lely Astronaut5, with over 2 million milkings in more than 7 countries throughout the world.

January 2017 â€“ Naio Technologies unveiled two new robots named Ted and Bob, which are designed to tackle weeds in Vineyards.

Agricultural Robots Market Major Players:

Agrobot

Blue River Technology

Harvest Automation

AGCO Corporation

Lely Industries

Naio Technologies

Precision Hawk

Deere & Company

AG Eagle LLC

Agribotix LLC

Trimble

IBM

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Agricultural Robots Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Agricultural Robots.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Agricultural Robots Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Report

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.2.5 Degree of Competition

3.3 Price Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market Size, Growth & Forecast)

5.1 By Product Type

5.2 By Application

5.3 By End-user Industry

6. Regional Market Analysis

6.1 Production Analysis

6.1.1 Australia

6.1.2 Bolivia

6.1.3 Brazil

6.1.4 Democratic Republic of Congo

6.1.5 Indonesia

6.1.6 Malaysia

6.1.7 Myanmar

6.1.8 Peru

6.1.9 Russia

6.1.10 Thailand

6.1.11 Vietnam

6.1.12 Others

6.2 Consumption Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1.1 India

6.2.1.2 China

6.2.1.3 Japan

6.2.1.4 South Korea

6.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2.2 North America

6.2.2.1 United States

6.2.2.2 Canada

6.2.2.3 Mexico

6.2.2.4 Rest of North America

6.2.3 Europe

6.2.3.1 Germany

6.2.3.2 United Kingdom

6.2.3.3 France

6.2.3.4 Italy

6.2.3.5 Austria

6.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

6.2.4 South America

6.2.4.1 Brazil

6.2.4.2 Argentina

6.2.4.3 Rest of South America

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6.2.5.1 UAE

6.2.5.2 South Africa

6.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

8.2 Market Share Analysis**

8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

9. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials**, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

10. Disclaimer

