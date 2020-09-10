Phosphorus Fertilizers Market Size, Share Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, Growth Factors, Development and Forecast to 2024 Research Report

Global Phosphorus Fertilizers Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Phosphorus Fertilizers Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Phosphorus Fertilizers market.

The Phosphorus Fertilizers Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global phosphorus fertilizer market was valued at USD 24.2 billion in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period (2018-2023). In year 2016, China was the largest phosphorus fertilizers producer with phosphorus fertilizers production of 16.4 million metric ton. China was the worldâ€™s leading producer of phosphorus fertilizers accounting for nearly 41.4% of the global phosphorus fertilizers market followed by US, India, Russia and Egypt in 2016.

Demand for phosphorus fertilizers has been increasing due to limited availability of arable land and growing consumption for meat and diverse food products. Phosphorus fertilizers are not applied to crops every year because plants generally absorb and store phosphorus for longer duration. Phosphorus fertilizers have various applications such as grains, oilseeds, fruits & vegetables and cereals. The global phosphorus fertilizers exports were USD 1.38 billion in 2017. China, Morocco and Israel are the significant exporters of phosphorus fertilizers together contributing a share 57.3% of world imports in 2016.

Limited Availability of Arable Land

Declining availability of arable land per capita in various countries such as India, China, United States and others, is one of the major reason for augmenting the demand for phosphorus fertilizers as they aid in enhancing the yield. The amount of arable land per-person is declining and the population is expanding, hence, crop-yields must increase to meet food production needs. The crop protection is a key strategy adopted by farmers, to meet the global food demand. Usage of phosphorus fertilizers on crops is also a proven technology, in order to meet the growing demand for food products. There is little scope for expansion of agricultural land in future due to robust industrialization and urbanization. Growing demand for meat and other diverse food products along with increasing population can augment the demand for phosphorus fertilizers. Growth potential in the Asia-Pacific and Latin American markets is expected to provide ample opportunity for the phosphate fertilizer marketâ€™s growth at a considerable rate in the coming years.

Strict Regulations and Environment Constraints

The structure and functioning of the global market of phosphorus fertilizers has been constantly changing because supply and demand of phosphate rock are not regulated by the market and international free trade. They are controlled and managed by the government policies and strategies of state-owned firms. Thus, enhanced government intervention in response to significant changes in the global phosphorus fertilizers market adversely affect the market and the availability of phosphate rock also. There are various challenges which affect the phosphate fertilizers market such as P2O5 grade of phosphorus, cadmium pollution as it has harmful effects on human health and the environment and increasing awareness about inefficient use and loss of phosphate especially against the background of urbanization.

China Dominates the Phosphorus Fertilizers Market in terms of Production and Exports

China is the worldâ€™s significant producer as well as exporter of phosphorus fertilizers. Its exports represent 25.3% of world exports in year 2016 and top importers from China are Indonesia, Australia and Iran. Chinese producers of phosphorus fertilizers face major challenges in respect of declining consumption, enhancement of stocks, increase in transportation costs and coal prices. Chinese phosphorus fertilizer consumption are declining which lead to low grade phosphorus fertilizer capacity. Chinaâ€™s phosphate reserves are decreasing which are adversely affecting the countryâ€™s ability to maintain and enhance the production capacity. There are various other factors which may affect the production in future such as decreasing state support, weaker producer margins, low utilization and spare capacity and stagnant future growth prospects.

Key Developments in the Market

January 2018 – Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. and Agrium Inc., have merged together to form a new company Nutrien to provide crop inputs and services.

January 2018 â€“ Mosaic acquired global phosphate, potash operations and chemical and fertilizers facilities of Vale Fertilizants.

Major Players of Global Phosphorus Fertilizers Market: CF Industries Holdings Inc., Eurochem Group Ag, Israel Chemicals Ltd and Phosagro amongst others.

Reasons to Purchase the Report

To have an understanding of the fastest growing regions in the Global Phosphorus Fertilizers Market and growth trends during the forecast period

The report outlines drives, restraints, and trends that are currently effecting the market

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porterâ€™s five forces analysis

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitorsâ€™ overview and company share analysis

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

3-month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

Customization of the Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you to get a report that suits your needs.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Phosphorus Fertilizers Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Phosphorus Fertilizers.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Phosphorus Fertilizers Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Phosphorus Fertilizers procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

