Wiring Harness Market 2020 Share, Size Industry Trends, Global Competitors Strategy, Segments, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Global Wiring Harness Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Wiring Harness market.

The Wiring Harness Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global automotive wiring harness market was valued at USD 73.89 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to reach USD 107.15 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.39% over the forecast period of 2018-2023. In both the recent past and the present, the use of wiring harness in automotive has been going through tremendous technological developments. Different new environment-friendly technologies along with the features of safety and comfort are applied to recent cars. For instance; high-voltage wiring harness systems for HEVs and EVs and weight-saving wiring harnesses systems designed to increase fuel efficiency, are attracting strong demand.

Increased Automation Will Drive the Market

As the assembly of wiring harnesses is majorly performed manually in the automotive industry, which causes high labour costs and also there are very high chances of mistake or imperfection. For reducing these disadvantages, both industry and research undertook massive efforts to enhance the automation in the assembly of wiring harness modules. Fully automated crimping and block loading machines are already being successfully used in the industry for automated assembly of small wiring harnesses. In the past, weight savings and thinning of automotive wires have been achieved through contraption, majorly for thinning insulation material and devising conductor structures, which includes circular compressed structure. However, the industry requires newer techniques for the making the market more profitable and efficient.

Growing Demand for Aluminum Wiring Harness

The government of United States, China, France, and Germany has already implemented government laws and regulations for vehicular emission, and have commanded automobile manufacturers to use advanced technologies to combat high emission levels in vehicles. The emission level majorly depends on the overall weight of the car. Aluminum is used for vehicle electrification for reducing the overall weight of the vehicle, which leads to enhancement in fuel economy and reduces the CO2 emissions. The lightweight property of aluminum is making aluminum more demanding than copper. Along with the large cross-section wires for power cables, where aluminum conductors are already in use, the intermediate aluminum cable cross section of 2.5 mm2 to 6.0 mm2 gives enhanced potential for vehicle implementation to achieve weight-saving targets.

Key Developments in the Wiring Harness Market

May 2018: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd announced its formulation of the Vision 2022 mid-term management plan. The plan had the concept of “contributing to a better society by leveraging Sumitomo Electric’s expertise in connectivity and transmission technologies through concerted efforts of the entire groupâ€.

December 2017: Aptiv, Valens working to slash car wiring.

Wiring Harness Market Major Players:

Leoni AG

Yazaki Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Wiring Harness Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Wiring Harness.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Wiring Harness Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Wiring Harness procedures.

