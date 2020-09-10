Automotive E-tailing Market 2020 Share, Size Global Growth Analysis, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Global Automotive E-tailing Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Automotive E-tailing Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Automotive E-tailing market.

The Automotive E-tailing Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global automotive e-tailing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~12% over the forecast period. This market is primarily driven by the growing internet-based shopping trends. E-tailing is the fastest growing retail sector in the automotive aftermarket sector and is becoming a significant revenue stream for auto parts sales. Convenience in online shopping, availability of wide range of products, and growing investments in e-commerce platforms are the primary driving factors for the growth of automotive E-tailing market. However, there are specific factors, such as fraud and security concerns, that are restraining the growth of the market studied.

Latest Trends in the E-tailing Market

The automotive E-tailing market is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast period as the per capita income of different countries, such as Brazil, China, India, and Japan, is increasing, along with the increasing GDP of the world. The increase in the number of new players in the e-commerce industry and the growing number of startups have been an emerging trend in the market. Moreover, the government is also supporting the startups by providing them with financial assistance and favorable trade policies. Major global automotive E-tailing players are escalating their production base through expansion and partnerships, to meet the growing demand for automotive. For instance, in May 2017, Amazon announced its plans to expand its R&D center in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. Amazon is planning to increase the employee strength. In April 2017, Walmart planned to increase its number of stores from 21 to 50 in India over a period of three years.

Geographical Analysis – Automotive E-tailing Market

In 2017, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, owing to growing demand from countries such as India, China. With the growth and improvement in the technological infrastructure, rising internet penetration, and convenience of online shopping, are some of the factors driving the growth of the automotive e-tailing market. Moreover, there is a rise in the number of new players and startups in the Asia-Pacific market, who are selling their products in Tier-I cities. The trend for online shopping has developed at a steady pace over the recent years, and the new and existing players are leveraging the positive growth in the automotive E-tailing market. Additionally, the government is supporting the startups and is providing them with financial assistance and easy funding policies.

The European market is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing number of internet users and the increasing number of component suppliers in developed countries, such as Germany and the United Kingdom. The North American market is primarily dominated by the United States because of the growing number of online stores and services. Additionally, in the United States, e-tailing or automotive parts sold over the internet has been witnessing an annual growth of ~ 7%-10% in the Do It Yourself (DIY) market and ~5%-7% in the Do It For Me (DIFM) markets.

Key Developments in the Automotive E-tailing Market

May 2018: Walmart Inc. is close to clinching a deal to buy a majority stake in Flipkart for roughly USD 15 billion.

April 2018: Hero MotoCorp has launched an e-commerce portal to retail hero genuine parts and accessories for its two-wheeler products.

Automotive E-tailing Market Major Players: Autozone Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Amazon.Com Inc., O’reilly Automotive Inc., Flipkart, and Wal-Mart Stores Inc., among others.

