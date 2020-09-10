Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market 2020 Share, Size Global Future Trend, Segmentation, Business Growth, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Global Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Electric Vehicle Power Inverter market.

The Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global electric vehicle power inverter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.23% during the forecast period, 2018-2023, owing to the increase in the electric vehicle sales, along with the improvements in design and functionality of inverter from manufacturers.

Power inverter is one of the key components in electric vehicles, which ideally converts battery DC power into AC power for electric motor. Considering the growing concern among the automakers to optimize energy consumption in vehicles, the inverter manufacturers have improved inverter capabilities to handle energy vice versa from both the sources (i.e battery and motor). For instance, energy that is recouped by AC motor during regenerative braking, is put back in the form of DC into the batteries. The aforementioned two critical functions achieved by a single inverter have significantly attracted many automakers in the automotive industry. Bosch, Valeo, and Continental AG are some of the key manufacturers that have successfully developed such advanced inverters for the growing hybrid and electric vehicles market.

Growing Electric Vehicle Sales

With growing stringent emission standards across the globe, automakers are gradually shifting their production from conventional engine vehicles to hybrid and electric vehicles. In addition, governments have initiated incentives such as cut-down in vehicle tax, bonus payments, and premium for buyers of electric vehicles in the respective countries to support the electric vehicles sales growth. Also, the increasing charging station facilities in the regions, especially in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific, and particularly in Japan and China, have further supported the growing electric vehicle sales. In 2017, the electric vehicles sales across the world have seen a positive growth with an increase by about 52% compared to 2016.

Advancement in Inverterâ€™s Design and Functionality

Vehicle inverter manufacturers are consistently working to improve their products in terms of efficiency and size. The trend of combining inverter with motor or converter has been significantly gaining attention among the automakers. For instance, motor with an integrated inverter or single power module, which includes inverter and DC-DC converter functionalities, has resulted in improved efficiency with a reduced space and weight occupancy in the vehicle. Bosch INVCON 2.3 (inverter + DC-DC converter) weighs around less than 7 kg, where the inverter alone weighs 2.26 kg. Delphi Technologies has launched its first combined inverter and DC/DC converter in the Chinese market in May 2018. The growing demand for advanced inverters is gradually raising the competition level among the manufactures in the market.

Key Developments in the Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market

May 2018: Mitsubishi Electric announced that it has completed the construction of its new eight plant building at Himeji Works, Hirohata plant, by investing around USD 63.6 million. The new plant boasts of the production of motors, generators, as well as inverters for hybrid and electric vehicles.

May 2018: Nidec Corporation and Franceâ€™s Groupe PSA have completed the establishment of a joint venture to develop, manufacture, and sell automotive traction motors and inverters. The new company, Nidec PSA emotors, has invested around USD 177.7 million and both the companies hold a share of 50% each.

Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market Major Players: Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation among others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Electric Vehicle Power Inverter.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Electric Vehicle Power Inverter procedures.

