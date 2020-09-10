Continuous Delivery Market 2020 Share, Size Global Growth Analysis, Gross Margin Analysis, Industry Leading Players Update, Development History, Business Prospect and Industry Research Report 2024

Global Continuous Delivery Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Continuous Delivery Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Continuous Delivery market.

The Continuous Delivery Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The Continuous Delivery Market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.21%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The report profiles the deployment type by cloud and on-premise of the continuous delivery market for various end users industries.

The market for continuous delivery is expanding at a significant rate, due to the adoption of AI and machine learning, rapid deployment of connected infrastructure, and proliferation of automated digital devices. However, open source continuous delivery projects and tools are set to dominate the commercial continuous delivery tools segment, which is driving the growth of the service continuous delivery market. The continuous delivery market aids businesses or enterprises transform their service delivery and operations processes to achieve higher accuracy, cost savings, and high productivity.

Additionally, it generates a significant amount of valuable information, which helps make smarter and faster decisions, right from optimizing the current processes and operations to predict when, where, and how to provide best products and services.

Public Cloud Is Expected To Experience High Growth in the Market

The public cloud is based on the standard cloud computing platforms these type of services is comparatively inexpensive to the private cloud, as the cloud is shared among multiple users. The cloud technology is steadily gaining acceptance from various enterprises, globally, as cloud-based software and applications are cost-efficient and can be deployed even in a basic IT infrastructure. However, with continuous development and innovations in the technology, many service providers are offering better security with end-to-end encryption and monitoring services.

North America is Expected to Occupy the Highest Market Share

The North American region is projected to have the largest growth in demand, during the forecast period (2018-2023), due to the early adoption of cloud-based technologies and IoT by the United States. However, benefits, such as improved flexibility and agility as well as being able to implement new applications, also hold significance.

Additionally, in the North American region, companies are adopting cloud-based applications, and it was estimated that nearly 35% of SMBs in the country have already deployed cloud solutions. There have been a series of mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions in North America to take advantage of this opportunity. For instance, Steltix has partnered with Autodeploy to bring continuous deployment and delivery software suite to the European markets.

The major driver behind these investments has been the continuous evolution of new technologies to utilize the volumes that were previously considered non-commercial. With these series of investments, retail, healthcare, communications, and manufacturing applications in North America are expected to show significant growth rate, over the forecast period.

Key Developments in the market

Jun 2018: KMD partnered with IBM to help it expand into new markets in a USD 320 million agreement. KMD will benefit from new solutions in security, hybrid cloud, and machine learning capabilities for enterprise clients.

Jul 2018: Qindel Group extended its Continuous Delivery Portfolio by partnering with CloudBees. With this partnership, Qindel Group will provide its clients with a continuous delivery solution based on CloudBees Core, an enterprise DevOps solution.

Major Players: XebiaLabs, CA Technologies, International Business Machines Corporation, Electric Cloud, Inc., Atlassian Corporation PLC, CloudBees, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Flexagon LLC, Micro Focus International PLC, and Clarive Software Inc., among others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Continuous Delivery Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Continuous Delivery.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Continuous Delivery Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Continuous Delivery procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Report

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.2.5 Degree of Competition

3.3 Price Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market Size, Growth & Forecast)

5.1 By Product Type

5.2 By Application

5.3 By End-user Industry

6. Regional Market Analysis

6.1 Production Analysis

6.1.1 Australia

6.1.2 Bolivia

6.1.3 Brazil

6.1.4 Democratic Republic of Congo

6.1.5 Indonesia

6.1.6 Malaysia

6.1.7 Myanmar

6.1.8 Peru

6.1.9 Russia

6.1.10 Thailand

6.1.11 Vietnam

6.1.12 Others

6.2 Consumption Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1.1 India

6.2.1.2 China

6.2.1.3 Japan

6.2.1.4 South Korea

6.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2.2 North America

6.2.2.1 United States

6.2.2.2 Canada

6.2.2.3 Mexico

6.2.2.4 Rest of North America

6.2.3 Europe

6.2.3.1 Germany

6.2.3.2 United Kingdom

6.2.3.3 France

6.2.3.4 Italy

6.2.3.5 Austria

6.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

6.2.4 South America

6.2.4.1 Brazil

6.2.4.2 Argentina

6.2.4.3 Rest of South America

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6.2.5.1 UAE

6.2.5.2 South Africa

6.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

8.2 Market Share Analysis**

8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

9. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials**, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

10. Disclaimer

