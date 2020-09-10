Smart Lighting Market 2020 Share, Size Global Strategy ,Statistics, Industry Trends, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Key Players, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2024

Global Smart Lighting Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Smart Lighting Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Smart Lighting market.

The Smart Lighting Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The Smart lighting market is expected to reach USD 24.02 billion in 2023 from USD 7.42 billion in 2017, witnessing a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period 2018 – 2023.

Smart lighting technology is designed for the efficient use of energy, which includes high-efficiency fixtures and automated controls, which make adjustments based on conditions, such as occupancy and daylight. Growing demand for Internet of Things (IoT) technology, wireless optical networking data transmission technology, growing OLEDs penetration, and the emergence of light fidelity (Li-Fi) technology is resulting in growth of adoption of smart lighting. Rapid urbanization has drawn the attention of the residential, commercial, and industrial users to adopt smart lighting.

Development of smart buildings, government initiatives in smart city projects, and increasing adoption and decreasing cost of LEDs are driving the growth of the market, while higher costs of installation and security and privacy concerns are restraining the growth of the market.

Indoor Application to Hold a Major Share over the Forecast Period

The indoor application has seen a significant growth in the smart lighting market and is estimated to have a significant growth over the forecast period. The indoor application of smart lighting includes residential, commercial, and industrial users. The high adoption of connected lighting systems for residential and commercial purposes has resulted in a major share for indoor application. Major companies, such as Philips and Amazon are entering into a strategic partnership to launch smart light bulbs that work with Alexa to leverage the opportunity. It is estimated to reduce power usage by up to 80% and can be used in the home indoor lighting, meeting room, museum, restaurants, cafe, etc. Increasing residential and commercial construction in countries, like India, China, and Japan has increased the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific to be the Major Region over the Forecast Period in Smart Lighting Market

Asia-Pacific has seen a significant growth in smart lighting market in the recent years, and the region is expected to have the highest growth over the forecast period. Developing smart city infrastructure in the region and the large-scale installation of smart lighting system across the commercial and residential sectors and rising investments of the government on public infrastructure is increasing the growth of the market in the region. The governments of the developing countries are focusing on developing highly-connected smart city infrastructure across the region while encouraging participation from public and private stakeholders. The growing awareness regarding the efficiency of connected lighting system among the emerging countries, like China, India, Japan, and Singapore in enabling significant cost savings through optimal energy consumption is driving the market in the region.

Key Developments in the Smart Lighting Market

May 2018: Cree Expands SmartCast Intelligence Platform. The company plans to announce a new collaboration with Synapse Wireless, Inc. (â€œSynapseâ€) to deliver intuitive, intelligent lighting control designed specifically for outdoor area and high-bay applications

Jul 2018: Philips lighting planned to launch more than 20 experience centers across the country this year, to cash in on the strong demand for smart lighting products. The company has seen sales of smart lights grow three times in the consumer segment in the last one year and seeks to increase the sales five times this year

Smart Lighting Market Key Players:

Cree, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Wipro Limited

Eaton Corporation

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Syska Hennessy Group

Legrand S.A.

Lutron Electronics Inc.

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Hubbell Lighting Inc.

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Reasons to Purchase Smart Lighting Market Report

Impact of growth of LED lighting on the market

Analysis of various perspectives of the market with the help of Porterâ€™s five forces analysis

The segments that are expected to dominate the market

Regional analysis of the market during the forecast period

Latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players and key innovators

3-month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel)

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Smart Lighting Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Smart Lighting.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Smart Lighting Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Smart Lighting procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

