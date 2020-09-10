Automation-as-a-Service Market 2020 Share, Size Global Production, Business Growth, Industry Revenue, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2024

Global Automation-as-a-Service Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Automation-as-a-Service Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Automation-as-a-Service market.

The Automation-as-a-Service Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The Automation-as-a-Service market is expected to register a CAGR of 22.13%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The report profiles the business function type by information technology, finance, human resources, sales and marketing, and operations of the Automation-as-a-Service market for various end users.

The market for Automation-as-a-Service is increasing at a significant rate, due to the increasing adoption of AI and machine learning, rapid deployment of IoT and connected infrastructure, and proliferation of digital automated devices. Automation-as-a-Service solutions aid businesses or enterprises to transform their service delivery and operations process to achieve higher accuracy, cost savings, and high productivity. Additionally, it generates a large amount of valuable information, which helps to make smarter and faster decisions, right from optimizing the current processes and operations to predicting when, where, and how to provide best products and services.

Public Cloud is Expected to Experience High Growth in the Market

The public cloud is based on the standard cloud computing platforms these type of services is comparatively inexpensive to the private cloud, as the cloud is shared among multiple users. Companies are now shifting toward public clouds to reduce the cost and overhead expenses. Conversely, security concerns over data are hindering the growth in this segment. However, with continuous development and innovations in the technology, many service providers are offering better security with end-to-end encryption and monitoring services.

North America is Expected to Occupy the Largest Market Share

The North American region is projected to have the largest growth in demand, during the forecast period (2018-2023), due to the early adoption of cloud-based technologies and IoT by the United States. However, benefits, such as improved agility and flexibility as well as being able to deploy new applications, also hold significance.

Additionally, in the United States, companies wherein employees are more than 100 in number are adopting cloud-based applications. It was estimated that nearly 35% of SMBs in the country have already deployed cloud solutions. There have been a series of collaborations, mergers and acquisitions in North America to take the advantage of this opportunity. The major driver behind the investments is the continuous evolution and application of new technologies to utilize volumes that were previously considered non-commercial. With these series of investments, communications, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing applications in North America are expected to witness a significant growth rate, over the forecast period.

Key Developments in the market

Jun 2018: KMD partnered with IBM to help it expand into new markets in a USD 320 million agreement. KMD will benefit from new solutions in security, hybrid cloud, and machine learning capabilities for enterprise clients.

Apr 2018: Automation Anywhere expanded in India, by opening a new facility in Bengaluru. The new center will be focused on serving the increasing demand for Automation Intelligent Digital Workforce Platform.

Major Players: Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Uipath, HCL Technologies Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Kofax Inc., Nice Ltd, and Pegasystems Inc., among others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Automation-as-a-Service Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Automation-as-a-Service.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Automation-as-a-Service Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Automation-as-a-Service procedures.

