IoT Data Management Market 2020 Share, Size Global Industry Key Tactics, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2024

Global IoT Data Management Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the IoT Data Management market.

The IoT Data Management Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The IoT Data Management Market was valued at USD 27.3 billion and is expected to reach USD 73.5 billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2023. The report profiles the vendors of IoT management solutions, including data integration, security, analytics, and storage solutions for various industries.

IoT Data Management Market

The Internet of Things (IoT) has made the leap to become a mainstream topic. This growing recognition is due to the impact the IoT has had on business analytics and the potential that still remains untapped. Each day, new machines, sensors, and devices have been connected to enable the tapping of data. Organizations that previously derived the majority of their insight from transactional data are shifting their focus to IoT data. All of this analytical development generates swelling data volumes, with IoT organizations averaging 30% data growth year-over-year. Other estimates put data growth rates higher across all industries. Even conservatively, enterprise data is expected to double within three years. As organizations embark on new IoT initiatives and work to extract more insight from swelling data volumes, a new data management approach has become paramount. Traditional databases and analytics architectures will always be vital, but the IoT calls for specific capabilities to handle diverse data constantly streaming from untold number of sources.

Security Solutions to Witness the Fastest Growth

With new devices being rolled out constantly for both home and business automation, the pace of attacks being generated by IoT botnets is also expected to continue to increase. According to Kaspersky, in 2017, the average cost of a data breach in North America was USD 1.3 million for large enterprises and USD 117,000 for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Cloud services are experiencing high adoption, owing to the demand for IoT. This rise in the use of cloud systems across various verticals has increased the vulnerabilities of these systems to data breaches. With so many providers offering multiple solutions, the need for a uniform security platform to remain uncompromised, with IoT security not just for devices, but also communication, data storage, and lifecycle solutions is increasing.

North America is expected to Have Highest Share in IoT Data Management Market

North Americaâ€™s robust automotive market is striving toward a complete self-driving ecosystem over the next decade, coupled with the growing market for fleet management and intelligent transportation systems by courier delivery giants, such as FedEx, is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. Apple, Amazon, and Google smart gadgets, such as watches and speakers have established themselves in the North American market place. Increased integration of smart wearables to IoT devices driven by the adoption of smart homes in the region is expected to drive the need for data management solutions. A major driver for the market growth has been the adoption of smart homes and smart cities. This has created the need to manage large volumes of data, while ensuring security and also integrating various devices in the smart home ecosystems. These factors have been instrumental in augmenting the market and driving innovations in data management solutions offered by the vendors.

Key Developments in the IoT Data Management Market

Jul 2017 – IBM announced the launch of two new security testing practice areas, focused on automotive security and the Internet of Things (IoT). The new services are expected to be delivered via an elite team of IBM X-Force Red researchers, focused on testing backend processes, apps, and physical hardware, used to control access and management of smart systems.

Feb 2017 – IBM opened its Watson IoT headquarters in Munich, Germany, which is an advanced center for Watson cognitive computing and IoT capabilities. The center serves as the new global ecosystem for collaborative innovation, bringing together clients and partners to work with IBMâ€™s 1,000 Munich-based IoT experts to tap into the latest design thinking and push the boundaries of possibilities with IoT.

IoT Data Management Market Major Players:

IBM Corporation

PTC Inc.

Teradata Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Fujitsu Limited

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global IoT Data Management Market for 2020-2024.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global IoT Data Management Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with IoT Data Management procedures.

