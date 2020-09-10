Soluble Beta Glucan Market Market 2020 Share, Size Global Key Trends, Industry Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2024

Global Soluble Beta Glucan Market Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Soluble Beta Glucan Market Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years.

The Soluble Beta Glucan Market Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global soluble beta-glucan market to attain a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2018â€“2023), primarily due to the increase in the utilization of soluble beta glucan for variety of nutraceutical and cosmeceuticals applications.

The global soluble beta-glucan market has witnessed increase in the number of supportive clinical trials suggesting the crucial role of soluble beta glucan for medicinal applications, the immune-boosting property and heart health promoting abilities of beta glucan has been a major attraction for manufacturerâ€™s world over.

Soluble Beta Glucan Market Dynamics

The growing awareness regarding the benefits of soluble beta glucan has enabled increase in the exploration of novel sources for this functional ingredient. There has also been an emergence of advanced extraction and purification techniques for soluble beta glucan.

The primary factor driving the growth of soluble beta glucan market is its superior functional profile and the host of health benefits that it confers in the variety of application areas. Beta-glucan is a soluble fiber that has been utilized to boost the immune system and to treat high lipids-profile, this high-end medicinal applications have now been applied to the field of nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals.

Soluble Beta Glucan Market Segmentation

Based on the sources of soluble beta glucan, cereals are visibly a dominant category owing to its chemical composition as well as the commercial feasibility. Cereals, such as barley and oats, are of economic interest because they contain large amounts of beta-glucans.

The commercial utilization of beta glucan as a hydrocolloids in the food industry is based mainly on their rheological characteristics, i.e. their gelling capacity and ability to increase the viscosity of aqueous solutions.

Soluble Beta Glucan Market Regional Analysis

The global soluble beta glucan market recorded a stable growth in the North American and European markets, with Europe holding the maximum market share. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a huge growth during the forecast period.

The North American marketplace for soluble beta glucans have received enhanced regulatory support following the approvals of heart-health claims from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the USA as well as Health Canada.

Soluble Beta Glucan Market Key Developments

In September 2017, Tate & Lyle PLC had received non-GMO project verification for PromOatÂ® Beta Glucan and PrOateinÂ® Oat Protein ingredients.

In September 2016, Tate & Lyle PLC officially opened its expanded capacity of specialty oat ingredients at its manufacturing facility in Kimstad, Sweden.

Soluble Beta Glucan Market Competitive Landscape

Major Players â€“ Cargill, Tate&Lyle, DSM, Kerry Group, Garuda International , Lesaffre Human Care, Naturex among others

Companies are adopting various strategies, such as new product launches and acquisitions of smaller companies, which enables them to acquire a market share and increases their presence, leading to generating higher revenues.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Soluble Beta Glucan Market Market for 2020-2024.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Soluble Beta Glucan Market Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Soluble Beta Glucan Market procedures.

