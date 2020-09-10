Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Market 2020 Share, Size Global Trend Factor, Segmentation, Business Growth, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Global Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years.

The Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The chemical vapor deposition (CVD) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period (2018 to 2023), primarily driven by the increasing demand from electronics industry products such as mobiles, storage devices, laptops, and other electronic products. The increasing utilization of high-performance films in solar panels is also likely to stimulate the market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing Demand from Electronics Driving the Market

The demand for consumer gadgets such as smartphones, PCs, tablets and other medical electronics products is rapidly increasing across the world, with India and China expected to remain at the top of market growth. This technology can also be applied for coating components of electronic devices including integrated circuits, capacitors and resistors. The semiconductor sales has increased at a fast rate in 2017, accounting for USD 405.17 billion. The semiconductor market growth is likely to be further driven by the high demand for memory products. As semiconductors are deployed in almost all electronics products, it is likely to drive the demand for chemical vapor deposition equipment and materials in the coming years.

Solar Panel Application is Expected to Grow at the Highest Rate

The chemical vapor deposition technology is widely used in the fabrication of solar cells. The usage of the technology ranges in solar cell manufacturing, from the deposition of crystalline silicon in a crystalline-silicon solar cell, to the deposition of a range of different materials in thin high-performance film solar cells. The solar panels market is expected to grow in the coming years, due to decline in the cost of solar modules. The decline can be mainly attributed to the improvement in material efficiency, production optimization, and economies of scale. The governments across the globe is focusing to propel the growth of solar energy by introducing various investment plans, which in turn, is likely to drive the growth of chemical vapor deposition equipment and materials market.

Electronics Manufacturing Driving the Asia-Pacific Market

Asia Pacific region dominated the chemical vapor deposition market in 2017, and is anticipated to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. China is one of the major market for chemical vapor deposition owing to the heavy production of semiconductor, medical equipment, data storage & solar devices. The country is trying to vertically integrate electronics manufacturing industry, by stepping into the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. In 2015, the China State Council announced 10 year manufacturing plan called â€œMade in China 2025â€, which focuses on high-end equipment manufacturing innovation and intelligent manufacturing.

Notable Developments

In March 2018, Oerlikon has announced to acquire Sucotec AG, a Swiss manufacturer specializing in CVD (Chemical Vapour Deposition) equipment for the tools market. The acquisition is likely to enhance the range of products and services provided by Oerlikon Balzers, which focuses on PVD (Physical Vapour Deposition) and PACVD (Plasma Assisted Chemical Vapour Deposition)

Major Players: Veeco Instruments, Inc., Ulvac, Inc., IHI Corporation (Ionbond), Applied Materials Inc., Adeka Corporation, and CVD Equipment Corporation, among others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD).

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

