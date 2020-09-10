Non-Stick Coatings Market 2020 Share, Size Global Business Prospect, Gross Margin Analysis, Industry Leading Players Update, Development History, and Industry Research Report 2024

Global Non-Stick Coatings Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Non-Stick Coatings Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Non-Stick Coatings market.

The Non-Stick Coatings Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The non-stick coatings market is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period (2018-2023). Non-stick Coatings are used in the applications such as cookware, food processing, fabrics and carpets, medical, others (electrets, armor-piercing bullets, etc.). The market is driven by the factors such as increasing demand for PTFE in cookware applications and growing use of UV cured sol-gel coatings. Increasing alternatives for Teflon coatings and health hazards of using non-stick cookware is expected to hinder the marketâ€™s growth. Asia-Pacific region accounts a major market share of the global market.

Increasing Demand for Non-Stick Cookware

Non-stick coatings are widely used in coating the non-stick cookware. People are shifting towards the use of non-stick cookware due to various advantages such as faster cooking process due to uniform distribution of heat, scratch resistance, quality of food, easy cleaning, washing, drying, etc. With the increasing quality of life in the countries such as Finland, Canada, Denmark, Australia, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, etc., the use of high-quality products is being increased. Asia-Pacific region holds a significant share in the cookware applications with the increasing number of houses and the average household income in the countries such as China and India. All the factors mentioned above, in turn, expected to drive the market for non-stick coatings during the forecast period.

Surge in Usage of Machine Parts

Non-stick coatings are used in the industrial machine parts to reduce the friction between the moving parts. It also increases the corrosion and heat resistance. It is used for various machine parts such as gears, bearings, joints, slide plates, bushings, O-rings, pipe linings, saw blades, etc. Machine parts are majorly used in the manufacturing of machine tools. Machine tools are used in various sectors such as the automotive, auto ancillaries, agriculture, steel, fertilizers, electrical, railways, defence, electronics, telecommunication, textile machinery, etc. In the Automotive industry, machine parts such as gears, bearings, joints, etc. are used in the production of vehicles. The automotive production is increasing from the past decade. In 2017, the automotive production in the world is increased by 2.3% over 2016. Due to these reasons, the production of machine parts increases, in turn, increasing the demand for the non-stick coatings.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2017. With the increasing average household incomes, the quality of living increases. Thereby, people tend to buy quality products resulting in the shift towards non-stick cookware. The population of the country is increasing, resulting in the increased number of houses. This, in turn, increases demand for household appliances including kitchen appliances, cookwares, etc. With the various investments by automotive companies in the country, the production witnessed positive growth. In 2017, the motor vehicle production increased by 5.83% over 2016. Additionally, the governmentâ€™s initiatives, like the Make in India campaign in India and Automotive Mission Plan 2016-26 in China, are helping the local and state-owned manufacturers to provide their products to the consumers and give stiff competition to the international players. All the aforementioned factors, in turn, boost the demand for non-stick coatings in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Market

March, 2018: The Chemours Company announced the global price increase of up to 10% for its full line of Teflon PTFE and Melts, Nafion Membranes and Dispersions, Krytox lubricants, Viton FKM Fluoroelastomer products, Capstone repellents and surfactants, and Teflon coatings.

The major players include â€“ 3M, Akzo Nobel N.V., Metal Coatings Corp., Orion Industries, AGC Inc., Cavero, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., DowDuPont, GMM Development Limited, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., and Metallic Bonds, Ltd., among others.

Key Developments

Regions Covered

Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered

3M, Akzo Nobel N.V., AGC Inc., Orion Industries, Metal Coatings Corp., Cavero, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, DowDuPont, etc.

Report Coverage

Revenue forecast, market share analysis, and market dynamics

Reasons to Purchase This Report

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porterâ€™s five forces analysis

Identifying the application that is expected to dominate the market

Regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, market share, and strategies employed by the major market players.

3 months analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

Customization of the Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Non-Stick Coatings Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Non-Stick Coatings.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Non-Stick Coatings Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Non-Stick Coatings procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Report

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.2.5 Degree of Competition

3.3 Price Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market Size, Growth & Forecast)

5.1 By Product Type

5.2 By Application

5.3 By End-user Industry

6. Regional Market Analysis

6.1 Production Analysis

6.1.1 Australia

6.1.2 Bolivia

6.1.3 Brazil

6.1.4 Democratic Republic of Congo

6.1.5 Indonesia

6.1.6 Malaysia

6.1.7 Myanmar

6.1.8 Peru

6.1.9 Russia

6.1.10 Thailand

6.1.11 Vietnam

6.1.12 Others

6.2 Consumption Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1.1 India

6.2.1.2 China

6.2.1.3 Japan

6.2.1.4 South Korea

6.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2.2 North America

6.2.2.1 United States

6.2.2.2 Canada

6.2.2.3 Mexico

6.2.2.4 Rest of North America

6.2.3 Europe

6.2.3.1 Germany

6.2.3.2 United Kingdom

6.2.3.3 France

6.2.3.4 Italy

6.2.3.5 Austria

6.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

6.2.4 South America

6.2.4.1 Brazil

6.2.4.2 Argentina

6.2.4.3 Rest of South America

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6.2.5.1 UAE

6.2.5.2 South Africa

6.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

8.2 Market Share Analysis**

8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

9. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials**, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

10. Disclaimer

