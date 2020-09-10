Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market 2020 Share, Size Global Competition Strategies, Statistics, Industry Trends, Revenue Analysis, Key Players, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2024

Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The self-adhered roofing membranes market is expected to register healthy growth during the forecast period. Self-adhered roofing membranes are peel and stick type of seal that is covered around the roof of buildings. The market is driven by increasing private construction expenditure in the North America region. Growing usage in the Asia-Pacific region is likely to act as an opportunity for the marketâ€™s growth. In 2017, North America region accounted for a major share in the global market.

Increasing Private Construction Expenditure in the North America Region

The residential and non-residential construction in the United States has increased significantly by 2017. The residential construction in 2016 and 2017 has increased y-o-y by 10.52% and 10.58% respectively. Institutional constructions are expected to dominate the market growth with a 6% rise in 2018. Hotels and other non-residential buildings are expected to decline in 2018 after a couple of healthy years in 2016 and 2017. Office constructions driven by a stronger economy and improved employment conditions is projected to register a growth of 6%. In Canada, the investments in private sector witnessed a moderate growth in 2017. New housing constructions registered a 0.2% growth in 2017 over 2016. The private construction expenditure in the country is increasing with the ongoing and upcoming private construction projects. Recently, CIBC Square Office Building project has started in Toronto valued at USD 350 million, and it is now taking shape. All the factors mentioned above increases the private construction in the North America region, in turn, expected to drive the market for self-adhered roofing membranes during the forecast period.

Increasing Demand from Residential Construction

Self-adhered roofing membranes are used in the residential constructions such as single family homes, condominium, and townhouses for the effective and efficient roofing. With the rapid technological advancements, the construction infrastructure developments and maintenance activities are increasing resulting in the replacement of old materials with new ones. Since the past few years, the demand for new homes in the United States has been increasing consistently owing to the growing population and rising consumer incomes in the country. The construction of new private residential buildings in the country is increasing over the past eight years. In 2017, the new buildings put up in place has increased by 10.9% over 2016. New home sales in Canada has declined through most of 2018 after the government made it more difficult to get a mortgage and the central bank raised interest rates. However, with the 17% surge in new home sales in Toronto, Canada regained its strength in the new home sales. Due to all these factors, the demand for self-adhered roofing membranes is expected to increase during the forecast period.

North America Region Tops in the Consumption of Self-adhered Roofing Membranes

In 2017, North America region dominated the global market share. With the growing construction industry and usage of lightweight and faster construction techniques in the countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the demand for self-adhered roofing membranes is increasing in the region. Residential construction in the country is projected to have growth of almost 6% as there is an increase in the single-family housing and multiple family housing in the country. Almost 80% of the individuals prefer single-family housing as an end goal, and almost 70% of people are executing this, due to which the number of houses being constructed every year increasing. Construction spending in the country fluctuated in the last year. However, it is increasing gradually this year compared to the previous year. With the growing construction industry in the country, there is an increase in the number of new homes and public buildings. The total engineering and construction spending for the U.S. witnessed a growth of 4% in 2017 and are likely to grow at 6 percent in 2018. All the above-mentioned factors, in turn, boost the demand for self-adhered roofing membranes in the North America region during the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market

June 2017: Sika AG unveiled its new Sarnafil G 410 Self-Adhered Membrane, the industryâ€™s first PVC peel and stick roofing membrane which is a cost-effective roof membrane providing all of the benefits of a Sarnafil adhered roofing system without the disturbance and confusion of liquid adhesives.

Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market Major Players

Sika AG

GAF

Johns Manville

Owens Corning

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market for 2020-2024.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Self-adhered Roofing Membranes Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Self-adhered Roofing Membranes procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Report

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.2.5 Degree of Competition

3.3 Price Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market Size, Growth & Forecast)

5.1 By Product Type

5.2 By Application

5.3 By End-user Industry

6. Regional Market Analysis

6.1 Production Analysis

6.1.1 Australia

6.1.2 Bolivia

6.1.3 Brazil

6.1.4 Democratic Republic of Congo

6.1.5 Indonesia

6.1.6 Malaysia

6.1.7 Myanmar

6.1.8 Peru

6.1.9 Russia

6.1.10 Thailand

6.1.11 Vietnam

6.1.12 Others

6.2 Consumption Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1.1 India

6.2.1.2 China

6.2.1.3 Japan

6.2.1.4 South Korea

6.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2.2 North America

6.2.2.1 United States

6.2.2.2 Canada

6.2.2.3 Mexico

6.2.2.4 Rest of North America

6.2.3 Europe

6.2.3.1 Germany

6.2.3.2 United Kingdom

6.2.3.3 France

6.2.3.4 Italy

6.2.3.5 Austria

6.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

6.2.4 South America

6.2.4.1 Brazil

6.2.4.2 Argentina

6.2.4.3 Rest of South America

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6.2.5.1 UAE

6.2.5.2 South Africa

6.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

8.2 Market Share Analysis**

8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

9. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials**, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

10. Disclaimer

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/12347613

